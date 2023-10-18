Find a German treat that will warm your soul at this Atlanta spot

Chicken cutlets are pounded flat with a mallet, coated in seasoned crumbs and fried until crunchy. Served on a chewy sesame-seed roll from Buckhead Bread Co., the golden schnitzel is crispy, while the interior is juicy. Each sandwich comes with a slick of mayonnaise and shavings of salty Parmesan, and is topped with a handful of snappy arugula, dressed in a lemony vinaigrette. The result is a humble sandwich that balances savoriness and tanginess.

Owners Shaun Doty and Natalie Samples say their shop is an ode to the Rust Belt, and this sandwich transported me straight there, to a neighborhood deli near the banks of Lake Erie, with that comfy feeling in my soul.

The Best Sandwich Shop and the Wurst Beer Hall. 863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-941-1994, bestandwurstatl.com

