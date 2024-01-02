Try some spaetzle for supper in Decatur

Dish of the Week: Rabbit loin at the Deer and the Dove
Rabbit loin is served with sage spaetzle at the Deer and the Dove. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Courtesy of Angela Hansberger

Combined ShapeCaption
Rabbit loin is served with sage spaetzle at the Deer and the Dove. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Courtesy of Angela Hansberger

Credit: Courtesy of Angela Hansberger

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

At the Deer and the Dove, the chefs make the most of their ingredients, using varying techniques. An exciting example of the restaurant’s nose-to-tail cuisine — making use of the entire animal — is the superb rabbit loin with spaetzle.

Chef Terry Koval procures whole rabbits from Rabbit Man Farms for his buttermilk-fried rabbit legs. The loins are served atop a tangle of light, sage spaetzle, which has a springy chew. The mild, delicate meat first is cooked sous vide, then goes into the restaurant’s wood-fired oven, where it takes on smoky flavor and is basted with butter and fresh thyme. It’s cooked until it is tender and browned.

A simple kale puree that is verdant and vibrant also dots the plate, with local beet greens adding a mild, earthy element to the mix. The surface of the dumpling-like spaetzle is ideal for soaking up the lush red wine jus.

The kitchen also uses the rabbit liver in a country terrine and rabbit rillettes on charcuterie boards. Each bit of the animal is celebrated and shines brightly.

The Deer and the Dove. 155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top