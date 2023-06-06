Jerk-spiced beef patty offers a taste of the Caribbean at this Atlanta spot

Although it’s located in a local shopping plaza, Mobay Spice’s door is a gateway to the Caribbean. You are welcomed in as if you were a guest at a home party. Peter Tosh and Bob Marley play from speakers, so you might find your shoulders shimmying to the reggae beat. Other guests drink from bird-shaped vessels filled with fruit juices and rum.

All this island influence abounds on the menu, too. The Hangover Brunch burger comes with a fried egg and thick, crisp bacon, and is infused with Jamaican jerk, as well. The thick, grilled burger is juicy. Ground beef anchors the flavor of the spice treatment, but doesn’t get steamrolled by it, leaving you with bites that are rich with notes of allspice and the warm, sweet heat of Scotch bonnet. There’s a bit of herbal smokiness from thyme and careful searing. A slick, mayo-based sauce adds tang.

The burger comes on a Georgia-shaped tray, the flag of Jamaica planted in its buttery bun. Fried plantains and a bowl of berries help balance the savory dish.

Mobay Spice. 2957 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-941-7028, mobayspice.com

