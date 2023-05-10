There’s an easy way to try an array of island specialties at this metro Atlanta restaurant

You don’t have to go far to get a taste of Cuba. This standout Miami-style joint, which has three locations, offers a Cuban sampler, with an array of the island nation’s specialties.
A crisp, flaky empanada is filled with juicy shredded chicken seasoned with fresh carrot and celery. Three ham croquette logs have a crispy, golden exterior and a rich, buttery filling flecked with minced ham. And, thick wedges of fried yuca also have a browned crispness, their soft, starchy flesh tasting nutty, with sweet undertones. Each bite is amplified further by a spicy red sauce and an herbaceous cilantro aioli green sauce.
Meanwhile, the deep-fried papa rellena is a creamy orb of mashed potato with a soul-satisfying picadillo of ground beef and subtle spice inside. Any bits and bobs on the platter can be scooped up with tostones, green plantains that are flattened, then fried.
Also a part of the sampler are sweet plantains, deeply caramelized into a burnt amber. I like to treat them as dessert.
D’Cuban Cafe. Locations in Chamblee, Marietta and Norcross. dcubancafe.com
