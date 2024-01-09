Instant happiness easily is found at a small strip mall in downtown Tucker, where you will find that good things come in small corn packages.

El Taco Naco is a small, family-owned taqueria with a tidy storefront and a large menu. Along with cheerful service, its selection of street-food-style mini taco nacos are bliss-inducing, especially the greasy-in-the-best-way chorizo. They’re portable and assembled quickly, and three tacos for $6 easily makes a meal.

The key to a taco is the tortilla, and the warm, pliable versions at El Taco Naco are packed loosely, have a light char, smell of toasted corn and are double-layered. That helps with the juicy, fresh Mexican chorizo, which is a vibrant reddish orange, thanks to loads of chile peppers and spices. It’s tangy and almost sweet.