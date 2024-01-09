Good things come in small corn packages at this Tucker restaurant

Dish of the Week: Chorizo mini street tacos at El Taco Naco
The mini chorizo tacos at El Taco Naco are bliss-inducing.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

The mini chorizo tacos at El Taco Naco are bliss-inducing. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Instant happiness easily is found at a small strip mall in downtown Tucker, where you will find that good things come in small corn packages.

El Taco Naco is a small, family-owned taqueria with a tidy storefront and a large menu. Along with cheerful service, its selection of street-food-style mini taco nacos are bliss-inducing, especially the greasy-in-the-best-way chorizo. They’re portable and assembled quickly, and three tacos for $6 easily makes a meal.

The key to a taco is the tortilla, and the warm, pliable versions at El Taco Naco are packed loosely, have a light char, smell of toasted corn and are double-layered. That helps with the juicy, fresh Mexican chorizo, which is a vibrant reddish orange, thanks to loads of chile peppers and spices. It’s tangy and almost sweet.

Toppings are minimal — chopped white onion and cilantro. Splash on some thick tomatillo salsa for tasty heat, squeeze the lime wedge that comes with each handheld, and wash it all down with sweet, cold horchata.

El Taco Naco. 2255 Idlewood Road, Tucker. 678-879-1671

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

