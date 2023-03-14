This Atlanta restaurant offers a tasty trifecta on one plate

They say good things come in threes. The chicken salad at Petite Violette is an instant ooh-la-la experience, via salad.
At the quaint French bistro, a trifecta of salads unites on a plate. Creamy chicken salad anchors, with a mound of diced, white meat chicken, celery and onions. It’s not overly herby, but is accented with herbs de Provence. Large pecans add crunch.
Piled to one side is a mixture of field greens, tomato wedges and red onion slivers, lightly dressed in lemony vinaigrette, made with one of the high-grade olive oils available for purchase in the tasting boutique.
On the opposite side is a colorful fruit salad. The pineapple, quartered strawberries and blueberries are stunning, both visually and texturally.
The dish offers an interplay of juicy, crunchy textures, as well as presenting appetizer, entree and dessert on one plate. Warm sourdough rolls and butter are served alongside. Bon appétit!
Petite Violette. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com
