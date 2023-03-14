This Atlanta restaurant offers a tasty trifecta on one plate

At the quaint French bistro, a trifecta of salads unites on a plate. Creamy chicken salad anchors, with a mound of diced, white meat chicken, celery and onions. It’s not overly herby, but is accented with herbs de Provence. Large pecans add crunch.

Piled to one side is a mixture of field greens, tomato wedges and red onion slivers, lightly dressed in lemony vinaigrette, made with one of the high-grade olive oils available for purchase in the tasting boutique.