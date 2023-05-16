Elevated tenders at a reasonable price from this metro Atlanta restaurant

Chicken paillards encrusted in a coating of roasted almond slivers and fresh rosemary are skewered and baked until they are crisp, yet still have a juicy interior. You can choose between orange glaze or peanut sauce, but the skewers are terrific as is. The generous serving of chicken withstands a reheating in the oven.

Artfully presented, the skewers sit next to a mound of Asian slaw that is complementary, both visually and in terms of flavor. Lightly dressed, the slaw’s flavor and crunch come from a mix of red cabbage, carrot, green onion and slivers of tart apple. Mashed sweet potatoes are the suggested side, but you can choose another, such as the grilled veggies, which included roasted corn, red pepper, squash and zucchini — softened and smoky from the grill.