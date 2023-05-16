Elevated tenders at a reasonable price from this metro Atlanta restaurant

Exclusive
Music Midtown returns with Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses
Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
13 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Almond chicken skewers from Fresh to Order

Fresh to Order bills itself as “elevated dining at a casual price point,” and that certainly was the case with a $15.90 order of almond chicken skewers. This dish easily could have been plated at a fine-dining establishment for double the price.

Chicken paillards encrusted in a coating of roasted almond slivers and fresh rosemary are skewered and baked until they are crisp, yet still have a juicy interior. You can choose between orange glaze or peanut sauce, but the skewers are terrific as is. The generous serving of chicken withstands a reheating in the oven.

Artfully presented, the skewers sit next to a mound of Asian slaw that is complementary, both visually and in terms of flavor. Lightly dressed, the slaw’s flavor and crunch come from a mix of red cabbage, carrot, green onion and slivers of tart apple. Mashed sweet potatoes are the suggested side, but you can choose another, such as the grilled veggies, which included roasted corn, red pepper, squash and zucchini — softened and smoky from the grill.

Fresh to Order. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. freshtoorder.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

The Jolt: Former Kemp adviser helping launch Pence run for president
