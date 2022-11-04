ajc logo
Beer Pick: Taste Lesser Gods Saison at the Les Bon Invitational in Duluth

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Hosted by Good Word Brewing and the City of Duluth, the Les Bon Invitational on Saturday is a celebration of saison, mixed fermentation beer, ciders, natural wine and oysters on Duluth’s Town Green. And all proceeds go to further the mission of Oyster South, supporting aquaculture in the Southeast.

And with that, Good Word’s new mixed fermentation beer, Lesser Gods Saison, is this weeks beer pick.

Beer Pick

Lesser Gods Saison

Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Georgia

Available for a limited time in single bottles

Profile

Good Word’s Lesser Gods is the brewpub’s first mixed culture beer. Blended and bottled with the help of David Fuhrer of Cellar Gang or Die in Charlotte, it’s a youthful saison with a surprising array of aromas and favors. Look for floral notes in the nose, with hints of apricot, light acidity, and what Good Word brewer Todd Dimatteo calls “some young funk.”

Pair with

From the Good Word menu, try Lesser Gods with steamed mussels, the shrimp roll, or the confit pork belly. It would be great with grilled salmon or spicy Thai or Vietnamese food, too.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
3h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
