Beer Pick: Taste Lesser Gods Saison at the Les Bon Invitational in Duluth

Profile

Good Word’s Lesser Gods is the brewpub’s first mixed culture beer. Blended and bottled with the help of David Fuhrer of Cellar Gang or Die in Charlotte, it’s a youthful saison with a surprising array of aromas and favors. Look for floral notes in the nose, with hints of apricot, light acidity, and what Good Word brewer Todd Dimatteo calls “some young funk.”

Pair with

From the Good Word menu, try Lesser Gods with steamed mussels, the shrimp roll, or the confit pork belly. It would be great with grilled salmon or spicy Thai or Vietnamese food, too.

