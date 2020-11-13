Beer Pick: Wild Leap Three Harvest Double IPA is a limited autumn 2020 release

Profile

Three Harvest is Wild Leap’s collaboration with Extreme Hops AL in Auburn, Alabama is a double IPA brewed three times a year with fresh, hydroponically-grown, wet whole cone Cascade hops. At 8.2% alcohol, and just 38 international bittering units, the result is a hazy, orange-juicy beer, with a firm white head, a fluffy mouthfeel, and aromas and flavors of pine and grapefruit.

Pair with

Try Three Harvest Double IPA with sharp cheeses, charcuterie, sausages, smoked baby back ribs or pulled pork.

