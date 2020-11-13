X

Beer Pick: Wild Leap Three Harvest Double IPA is a limited autumn 2020 release

Wild Leap Three Harvest IPA is a limited edition release. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Wild Leap Three Harvest IPA is a limited edition release. Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

Restaurant News | 1 hour ago
By Bob Townsend, For the AJC

Wild Leap Brew Co. in LaGrange recently released the Autumn 2020 limited edition of its Three Harvest Double IPA ‚with hydroponically-grown Cascade hops, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Wild Leap Three Harvest Double IPA

Wild Leap Brew Co., La Grange

Limited in 12-ounce cans

Profile

Three Harvest is Wild Leap’s collaboration with Extreme Hops AL in Auburn, Alabama is a double IPA brewed three times a year with fresh, hydroponically-grown, wet whole cone Cascade hops. At 8.2% alcohol, and just 38 international bittering units, the result is a hazy, orange-juicy beer, with a firm white head, a fluffy mouthfeel, and aromas and flavors of pine and grapefruit.

Pair with

Try Three Harvest Double IPA with sharp cheeses, charcuterie, sausages, smoked baby back ribs or pulled pork.

ExploreExplore: More beer and cocktail news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.