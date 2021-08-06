Beer Pick: Try Tie X On this weekend at Monday Night’s 10th anniversary party

Available for a limited time at Monday Night tap rooms

Profile

Created to celebrate Monday Night’s 10 anniversary, Tie X On is a blend of barleywines, stouts, and quads. The 13.6% alcohol strong ale has been in the making for over four years. And each unique barrel and beer in the blend was hand-selected by brewmaster Peter Kiley and barrel program manager Tim McDonnell.

The result is big, but dangerously drinkable, dark beer that’s malt forward, and layered with syrupy complexity. The quads open it up with a rum-raisin character, while the stouts and barleywines join in to reveal chocolate and toffee notes, and brandy warmth, before an off-dry finish.

Pair with

Tie X On is one of those big beers that work best after dinner or as a night cap. But it would be more than fine with chocolate desserts or buttery or spicy blue cheese.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.