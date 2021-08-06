ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Try Tie X On this weekend at Monday Night’s 10th anniversary party

Monday Night Tie X On is a blend of barleywines, stouts and quads that's been in the making for more than four years. / Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing
Caption
Monday Night Tie X On is a blend of barleywines, stouts and quads that's been in the making for more than four years. / Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend with the Tie One party. Look for five bars, 40-plus beers, a late-night party, live music, local food vendors, and some special surprises.

In addition to all that, there’s a big, bold 10th anniversary strong ale, Tie X On, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news

Beer Pick

Monday Night Tie X On

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta

Available for a limited time at Monday Night tap rooms

Profile

Created to celebrate Monday Night’s 10 anniversary, Tie X On is a blend of barleywines, stouts, and quads. The 13.6% alcohol strong ale has been in the making for over four years. And each unique barrel and beer in the blend was hand-selected by brewmaster Peter Kiley and barrel program manager Tim McDonnell.

The result is big, but dangerously drinkable, dark beer that’s malt forward, and layered with syrupy complexity. The quads open it up with a rum-raisin character, while the stouts and barleywines join in to reveal chocolate and toffee notes, and brandy warmth, before an off-dry finish.

Pair with

Tie X On is one of those big beers that work best after dinner or as a night cap. But it would be more than fine with chocolate desserts or buttery or spicy blue cheese.

ExploreMAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Red Phone Booth speakeasy bar opening in Buckhead and more dining news...
2
List: Atlanta restaurants requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or...
3
UK-based Wagamama to bring its Asian-inspired dishes to Atlanta
4
Did you know 2020′s best craft whiskey was made in Atlanta?
5
Atlanta Patio Pick: Best End Brewing is where the Beltline meets Bosnia

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top