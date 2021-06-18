Beer Pick: Try Terrapin Pastime Pale Ale and celebrate the Braves’ 150th anniversary

Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Terrapin’s Pastime was brewed in honor of the Atlanta Braves. But this modern pale ale is bound to appeal to beer drinkers beyond the ballpark. It’s made with a wide-ranging malt bill that includes two-row, Vienna, Red X, flaked oats, and wheat. Hop additions feature Galaxy and cryo versions of Simcoe and Mosaic. The result is a slightly hazy beer, with a soft sweetness on the palate, floral, pine, and passionfruit notes, and very little astringency.

Pair with

At 5.4% alcohol by volume, Pastime Pale is an easy-drinking ale that will with pair with a variety dishes. But at the Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park, you would do well enjoy it with Fox Bros. BBQ Frito Pie, fried pickles and fried jalapeños, smoked wings, or a pulled pork plate.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.