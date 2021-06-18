Beer Pick: Try Terrapin Pastime Pale Ale and celebrate the Braves’ 150th anniversary

Since Terrapin opened the ATL Brew Lab and Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park, the company has had a close relationship with the Braves — including a popular collaboration with former Braves star Jeff Francoeur, the namesake Frenchy’s Blues Berliner Weisse.
The newest ballpark beer is Pastime Pale Ale, which from Boston, via Milwaukee, to Atlanta, celebrates 150 years of professional baseball for the Braves franchise.
And with that in mind, Pastime Pale Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Terrapin Pastime Pale Ale
Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Terrapin’s Pastime was brewed in honor of the Atlanta Braves. But this modern pale ale is bound to appeal to beer drinkers beyond the ballpark. It’s made with a wide-ranging malt bill that includes two-row, Vienna, Red X, flaked oats, and wheat. Hop additions feature Galaxy and cryo versions of Simcoe and Mosaic. The result is a slightly hazy beer, with a soft sweetness on the palate, floral, pine, and passionfruit notes, and very little astringency.
Pair with
At 5.4% alcohol by volume, Pastime Pale is an easy-drinking ale that will with pair with a variety dishes. But at the Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park, you would do well enjoy it with Fox Bros. BBQ Frito Pie, fried pickles and fried jalapeños, smoked wings, or a pulled pork plate.
