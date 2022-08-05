ajc logo
Beer Pick: Try Shiny Happy People this weekend at Monday Night’s 11th anniversary party

Monday Night Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA

Monday Night Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing celebrates its 11th anniversary this weekend with a party at the Garage. Look for multiple bars, 50-plus beers, a late-night party, live music, local food vendors, and more.

In addition to all that, there are two limited-release anniversary beers, Tie 11 On barrel-aged strong ale blend, and Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA, which is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Monday Night Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta

Available for a limited time at Monday Night tap rooms

Profile

Created to celebrate Monday Night’s 11th anniversary, Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA is not a beer I would normally embrace. But brewmaster Peter Kiley’s penchant for working with rare and unusual ingredients, especially in his Hop Hut series, piqued my curiosity.

Not surprisingly, Shiny Happy People features an array of hoppy things, including Phantasm powder and New Zealand Nectaron, plus Cara Cara oranges, tangerines, lemon puree, and a bit of CBD. The result is the product of a lot of learning, Kiley said. And, indeed, the fruit is more tart than juicy, with a pithy hop bitterness in the finish. At 9% alcohol, it’s big, hazy and surprisingly harmonious.

Pair with

Try Happy Shiny People with pork dishes, blue cheese, or fruity desserts. You also could pair it with R.E.M.’s famously buoyant tune.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Federal judge rules PSC election 'unlawfully dilutes' Black voting power
