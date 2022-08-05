Beer Pick: Try Shiny Happy People this weekend at Monday Night’s 11th anniversary party

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing celebrates its 11th anniversary this weekend with a party at the Garage. Look for multiple bars, 50-plus beers, a late-night party, live music, local food vendors, and more.
In addition to all that, there are two limited-release anniversary beers, Tie 11 On barrel-aged strong ale blend, and Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA, which is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Monday Night Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA
Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta
Available for a limited time at Monday Night tap rooms
Profile
Created to celebrate Monday Night’s 11th anniversary, Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA is not a beer I would normally embrace. But brewmaster Peter Kiley’s penchant for working with rare and unusual ingredients, especially in his Hop Hut series, piqued my curiosity.
Not surprisingly, Shiny Happy People features an array of hoppy things, including Phantasm powder and New Zealand Nectaron, plus Cara Cara oranges, tangerines, lemon puree, and a bit of CBD. The result is the product of a lot of learning, Kiley said. And, indeed, the fruit is more tart than juicy, with a pithy hop bitterness in the finish. At 9% alcohol, it’s big, hazy and surprisingly harmonious.
Pair with
Try Happy Shiny People with pork dishes, blue cheese, or fruity desserts. You also could pair it with R.E.M.’s famously buoyant tune.
