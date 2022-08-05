Beer Pick: Try Shiny Happy People this weekend at Monday Night’s 11th anniversary party

Available for a limited time at Monday Night tap rooms

Profile

Created to celebrate Monday Night’s 11th anniversary, Shiny Happy People 2x NEIPA is not a beer I would normally embrace. But brewmaster Peter Kiley’s penchant for working with rare and unusual ingredients, especially in his Hop Hut series, piqued my curiosity.

Not surprisingly, Shiny Happy People features an array of hoppy things, including Phantasm powder and New Zealand Nectaron, plus Cara Cara oranges, tangerines, lemon puree, and a bit of CBD. The result is the product of a lot of learning, Kiley said. And, indeed, the fruit is more tart than juicy, with a pithy hop bitterness in the finish. At 9% alcohol, it’s big, hazy and surprisingly harmonious.

Pair with

Try Happy Shiny People with pork dishes, blue cheese, or fruity desserts. You also could pair it with R.E.M.’s famously buoyant tune.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.