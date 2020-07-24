Beer Pick: Three Taverns launches Bright Day Coming IPA

First announced in 2018, and slated to open in summer 2019 in the Atlanta Dairies development on Memorial Drive, it was subject to the usual construction delays.
But now, it seems, the Imaginarium is being held up by the pandemic, and in turn by the inaction of the City of Atlanta’s License Review Board.
Last week, Three Taverns founder Brian Purcell told me he was frustrated, but had finally decided to channel his feelings in a more positive direction.
The result is a new year-round hazy IPA called Bright Day Coming. And proceeds from the launch will be donated to the Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta non-profit that provides emergency assistance to service workers.
Interestingly, the name of the beer comes from a song by Purcell’s friend, Nashville singer-songwriter, Marc Scibilia.
According to the chorus: “When you see the storms, don’t start running, there’s a bright day coming.”
And with that in mind, Bright Day Coming is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Bright Day Coming
Three Taverns Brewery, Decatur
Available on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans.
Profile
Brewed in part as a result of the ongoing stress and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bright Day Coming is Three Taverns new year-round hazy IPA. At 5.5% alcohol, the beer was specifically designed to be easy-drinking and accessible. But brewed with a combination Citra, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, it has loads of complex citrus, herbal and berry flavors and aromas, balanced by a nice malty character, and a touch of funk.
Pair with
As usual, I say hazy IPAs like Bright Day Coming are perfect for Thai and Vietnamese dishes that feature the bright flavors and aromas of lemongrass, basil and coriander, and compliment the aromas and flavors of the hops.
