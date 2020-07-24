Beer Pick: Three Taverns launches Bright Day Coming IPA

Interestingly, the name of the beer comes from a song by Purcell’s friend, Nashville singer-songwriter, Marc Scibilia.

According to the chorus: “When you see the storms, don’t start running, there’s a bright day coming.”

And with that in mind, Bright Day Coming is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Bright Day Coming

Three Taverns Brewery, Decatur

Available on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans.

Profile

Brewed in part as a result of the ongoing stress and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bright Day Coming is Three Taverns new year-round hazy IPA. At 5.5% alcohol, the beer was specifically designed to be easy-drinking and accessible. But brewed with a combination Citra, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, it has loads of complex citrus, herbal and berry flavors and aromas, balanced by a nice malty character, and a touch of funk.

Pair with

As usual, I say hazy IPAs like Bright Day Coming are perfect for Thai and Vietnamese dishes that feature the bright flavors and aromas of lemongrass, basil and coriander, and compliment the aromas and flavors of the hops.

