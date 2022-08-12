ajc logo
Beer Pick: Terrapin Watermelon Gose is a summer refresher

Terrapin Watermelon Gose is a summer refresher. / Courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co.

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
11 minutes ago

On Saturday, Terrapin Beer Co. will host the second annual Brew Fest at the Battery at Truist Park. The event runs from 3-7 p.m. on the Lawn between Live! at the Battery and Terrapin’s Atlanta brewery and taproom.

Look for live music and more than 100 beers from Georgia breweries, including Terrapin, Second Self, Scofflaw, Gate City, Steady Hand, Dry County, Monday Night, New Realm, Orpheus and more.

With that in mind, Terrapin Watermelon Gose, which will be available in a rare tequila barrel-aged version, is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Terrapin Watermelon Gose

Terrapin Beer Co., Athens, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Pronounced “gose-uh, like rose-uh,” this ancient, low-alcohol German beer is traditionally brewed with malted wheat, and flavored with hops, coriander and salt. Terrapin’s version is kettle-soured and brewed with Pilsner malt, wheat, torrified wheat, Vanguard hops, watermelon concentrate, sea salt and coriander. Altogether, it’s a sour and salty summer refresher that’s just right at 4.5% alcohol.

Pair with

Terrapin Watermelon Gose is surprisingly thirst-quenching and food-friendly, matching up well with Asian food, especially spicy Korean, Thai and Vietnamese dishes.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

