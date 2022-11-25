ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Printer’s Woodcut Wild Ales unveiled at Brick Store Pub

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Elsewhere Brewing brewmaster Josh Watterson has been making some serious wild ales at Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co. in Carrollton. On Nov. 30th he’ll be debuting a bunch of them at Brick Store Pub in Decatur. And with that happy occasion in mind, Woodcut Wild Ales Kriek is this week’s beer pick.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news

Beer Pick

Woodcut Wild Ales Kriek

Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co., Carrollton, Georgia

Available at the brewery and in limited distribution soon

Profile

Spontaneously fermented in a coolship, Wild Ales Kriek is exposed to Carrollton’s terroir before being transferred into wine barrels to aged on cherries for more than a year. The result is a fizzy, bright red beer with a foamy pink head. The cherry aroma gives way to a balanced sweet-tart flavor into the finish.

Pair with

For dinner, serve it with duck or pork. For dessert, pair it with dark chocolate.

ExploreA guide to Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Army

Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning 7h ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

OPINION: Meet Steve Penley, the da Vinci of the GOP
6h ago

Father, teen daughter die in Thanksgiving day crash in Cherokee County
51m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons want a common vision without any lobbying from ‘Capitol Hill’
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons want a common vision without any lobbying from ‘Capitol Hill’
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgians encouraged to vote in-person rather than by mail in runoff
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Pisco Latin Kitchen offers impressive showcase of Peruvian cuisine
Try this simple, crunchy treat in Doraville
Anne Quatrano restaurant Floataway Cafe closing after 25 years
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top