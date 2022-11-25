Beer Pick: Printer’s Woodcut Wild Ales unveiled at Brick Store Pub

Profile

Spontaneously fermented in a coolship, Wild Ales Kriek is exposed to Carrollton’s terroir before being transferred into wine barrels to aged on cherries for more than a year. The result is a fizzy, bright red beer with a foamy pink head. The cherry aroma gives way to a balanced sweet-tart flavor into the finish.

Pair with

For dinner, serve it with duck or pork. For dessert, pair it with dark chocolate.

Explore A guide to Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.