Beer Pick: Printer’s Woodcut Wild Ales unveiled at Brick Store Pub

Elsewhere Brewing brewmaster Josh Watterson has been making some serious wild ales at Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co. in Carrollton. On Nov. 30th he’ll be debuting a bunch of them at Brick Store Pub in Decatur. And with that happy occasion in mind, Woodcut Wild Ales Kriek is this week’s beer pick.
Beer Pick
Woodcut Wild Ales Kriek
Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co., Carrollton, Georgia
Available at the brewery and in limited distribution soon
Profile
Spontaneously fermented in a coolship, Wild Ales Kriek is exposed to Carrollton’s terroir before being transferred into wine barrels to aged on cherries for more than a year. The result is a fizzy, bright red beer with a foamy pink head. The cherry aroma gives way to a balanced sweet-tart flavor into the finish.
Pair with
For dinner, serve it with duck or pork. For dessert, pair it with dark chocolate.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author