Beer Pick: New Allagash North Sky Stout is made for campfire sipping

Allagash North Sky / Courtesy of Allagash Brewing Co.

Restaurant News | 45 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend, For the AJC

Recently, Portland Maine’s Allagash Brewing Co. launched four-packs of its new North Sky Stout, along with the return of fall fan-favorite, Haunted House hoppy dark ale.

In honor of that, and cooler weather, North Sky Stout is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Allagash North Sky Stout

Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Available year-round on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

One of the first American craft breweries to make Belgian-style beers, Allagash has always balanced tradition and experimentation. In the case of the brewery’s newest year-round beer, North Sky Stout, it’s the combination Belgian Abbey-style yeast strain against a roasty malt bill that makes the magic.

The recipe includes local pale malt and oats, torrified wheat, chocolate malt, roasted barley, and Midnight wheat, along with Northern Brewer and Cascade hops. The result is a rich, silky-smooth beer, with aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, along with fruity, floral and caramel notes.

Pair with

North Sky Stout is said to be “inspired by late evenings evenings spent around a crackling campfire.” With that in mind, I couldn’t imagine any better pairing than marshmallows or s’mores. And it would make a perfect after dinner beer with dark chocolate or other desserts.

