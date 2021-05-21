Beer Pick: Get classic with Wild Heaven’s Euro-Style Pilsner

Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Available year-round on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

Wild Heaven’s Euro Style Pils is brewed with 100% German pilsner malt, Tettnanger and Saaz hops, and fermented with a classic German pilsner yeast strain. Brewmaster Eric Johnson says it was designed to be an homage to the great classic German pilsners that have long been the gold standard in brewing perfection.

I can’t argue with that. It’s gorgeous in the glass, with a crystal-clear straw color and billowy white head. On the palate it’s dry and refreshing, with subtle floral notes, and a mildly bitter finish that invites you to take another sip. Overall, it’s a prefect beer almost any time, and a welcome antidote for the heat and humidity that’s about to befall us.

Pair with

Euro lagers are and easy match for a wide variety of foods, including Latin and Asian dishes. But right now, I’m thinking about lighter fare, like fresh oysters, or steamed clams, shrimp and lobster.

