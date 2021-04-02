X

Beer Pick: Farina is Halfway Crooks’ new top fermenting lager

Farina is Halfway Crooks new top fermenting lager. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Farina is Halfway Crooks new top fermenting lager. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Restaurant News | 49 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

Last week, Halfway Crooks celebrated German-style kölsch with the release of Farina, its new top fermenting lager.

And now, Farina is this week’s Beer Pick.

ExploreHalfway Crooks opens in Summerhill

Beer Pick

Farina Top Fermenting Lager

Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at the Halfway Crooks taproom

Profile

Is it a kölsch? Halfway Crooks calls Farina a “top fermenting lager.” It’s brewed with German pilsner malt, hops sourced from Seitzfarm in Bavaria, a “classic kölsch yeast,” and Atlanta water.

The result is a pale beer with a soft, smooth, malt-forward flavor, and a refreshing, slightly fruity touch of hop bitterness in the dry finish. I can’t think of a more perfect beverage for springtime sipping.

Pair with

Try Farina with a spring salad, seafood, or pork dishes. I enjoyed it with spicy Thai basil stir fry with chicken, bell peppers, basil leaves, onions, and green beans tossed in chili sauce.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.