Beer Pick: Farina is Halfway Crooks’ new top fermenting lager

Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at the Halfway Crooks taproom

Profile

Is it a kölsch? Halfway Crooks calls Farina a “top fermenting lager.” It’s brewed with German pilsner malt, hops sourced from Seitzfarm in Bavaria, a “classic kölsch yeast,” and Atlanta water.

The result is a pale beer with a soft, smooth, malt-forward flavor, and a refreshing, slightly fruity touch of hop bitterness in the dry finish. I can’t think of a more perfect beverage for springtime sipping.

Pair with

Try Farina with a spring salad, seafood, or pork dishes. I enjoyed it with spicy Thai basil stir fry with chicken, bell peppers, basil leaves, onions, and green beans tossed in chili sauce.

