Beer Pick: Drink Wild Leap Gratuity Light Beer and do good

Wild Leap’s Gratuity debuted earlier this year, with the goal of creating a light beer that would help support the service industry. Since then, the brewery has been donating 10% of profits from sales of Gratuity to the Giving Kitchen, the Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides financial support to food service workers.
And with that good deed, and these hot August nights in mind, Wild Leap Gratuity Light Beer is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Wild Leap Gratuity Light Beer
Wild Leap Craft Beer, La Grange
Available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans
Profile
Wild Leap’s Gratuity is described as “a crisp, refreshing, cold-conditioned light beer,” and I agree, it’s exceedingly approachable. It is brewed with Pilsen malt and Czech Saaz hops, and comes in at just 4.2% ABV, with very little bitterness. It pours pale gold, with a frothy head, and exhibits light lemony notes, with a hint of sweet honeysuckle.
Pair with
I tried Gratuity with a BLT and chips and found it very refreshing with that salty combo. But it would pair well with other sandwiches, creamy cheeses, salads or cured meats.
