Beer Pick: Drink Wild Leap Gratuity Light Beer and do good

Available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans

Profile

Wild Leap’s Gratuity is described as “a crisp, refreshing, cold-conditioned light beer,” and I agree, it’s exceedingly approachable. It is brewed with Pilsen malt and Czech Saaz hops, and comes in at just 4.2% ABV, with very little bitterness. It pours pale gold, with a frothy head, and exhibits light lemony notes, with a hint of sweet honeysuckle.

Pair with

I tried Gratuity with a BLT and chips and found it very refreshing with that salty combo. But it would pair well with other sandwiches, creamy cheeses, salads or cured meats.

Explore More beer and cocktail news

