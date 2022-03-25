Beer Pick: Dogfish Head, Patagonia team up on Kernza Pils

Recently, Dogfish Head teamed up with Patagonia Provisions to create Kernza Pils, which is brewed with Kernza, a new long-rooted perennial grain developed by The Land Institute.
A cousin of wheat, Kernza plants develop massive root structures that not only help prevent topsoil from eroding, but also draw down carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the earth.
In honor of all that, Kernza Pils is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Dogfish Head Kernza Pils
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Delaware
Available in 6-pack 12-ounce cans.
Profile
Touted as a “crisp, refreshing German-style pilsner,” Kernza Pils is brewed with organic barley, organic Contessa hops, and Kernza, a new long-rooted perennial grain developed by The Land Institute. At 5 % percent alcohol, with a bright gold color and soft white head, it’s essentially a light lager, with citrus, floral and green tea aromas and flavors.
Pair with
Dogfish Head recommends pairing Kernza Pils with cheddar cheese, Bratwurst, salmon or chicken salad. I think it would be great with a grass-fed burger and a side of fries, too.
