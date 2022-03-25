ajc logo
Beer Pick: Dogfish Head, Patagonia team up on Kernza Pils

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Recently, Dogfish Head teamed up with Patagonia Provisions to create Kernza Pils, which is brewed with Kernza, a new long-rooted perennial grain developed by The Land Institute.

A cousin of wheat, Kernza plants develop massive root structures that not only help prevent topsoil from eroding, but also draw down carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the earth.

In honor of all that, Kernza Pils is this week’s Beer Pick.

Dogfish Head Kernza Pils

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Delaware

Available in 6-pack 12-ounce cans.

Touted as a “crisp, refreshing German-style pilsner,” Kernza Pils is brewed with organic barley, organic Contessa hops, and Kernza, a new long-rooted perennial grain developed by The Land Institute. At 5 % percent alcohol, with a bright gold color and soft white head, it’s essentially a light lager, with citrus, floral and green tea aromas and flavors.

Dogfish Head recommends pairing Kernza Pils with cheddar cheese, Bratwurst, salmon or chicken salad. I think it would be great with a grass-fed burger and a side of fries, too.

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

