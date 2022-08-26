Beer Pick: Celebrate with Burnt Hickory’s Down South Helles Lager

Burnt Hickory celebrates its 10th anniversary at noon on Saturday at the brewery on Moon Station Court in Kennesaw. The festivities include live music, special barrel-aged beer releases, axe throwing, and food from Fire It Up BBQ.
Founder and brewmaster Scott Hedeen reports that over the past few years the company has rebranded and updated its logos, refreshed the taproom, stepped up community involvement, and modernized its packaging.
There’s also more of a focus on lower alcohol beers, such as Down South Helles Lager, which is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Down South Helles Lager
Burnt Hickory Brewery, Kennesaw
Available on draft and in six-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
With a recent focus on lower alcohol beers, Burnt Hickory brewmaster Scott Hedeen created Down South Helles Lager, a 4.2% twist on the classic Geman style. It’s unfiltered for more flavor, according to Hedeen, with a nice balance of malt sweetness and spicy and floral notes from noble-style Contessa hops.
Pair with
Down South’s bready malt character and hop spice make it very food-friendly. On the lighter side, try it with salads, fish dishes or oysters. But it’s versatile enough to pair with pork schnitzel or sausages, too.
