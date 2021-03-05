Beer Pick: Celebrate Georgia Beer Day with Round Trip Straight Outta Munich

Saturday is Georgia Beer Day. The annual event, which is organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG), benefits the guild and its member breweries.
This year, some 50 breweries from across the state will be offering a limited edition collector’s pint glass. In partnership with GCBG member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the GCBG “to help promote, protect and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.”
And with that in mind, Straight Outta Munich, an export-style Helles from Round Trip, one of Georgia’s newest breweries, is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Straight Outta Munich Helles
Round Trip Brewing Co., Atlanta, GA
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans at the brewery taproom
Profile
Straight Outta Munich is described as an export-style Helles with lightly kilned malts and German noble hops. Helles means “pale in color,” and that certainly applies to this light gold beer, which features a bit more body and sweet malt than similar lager styles. At 5.6% alcohol, it displays spicy aromas and flavors and minimal bitterness.
Pair with
Like all lagers, Straight Outta Munich is a versatile food beer, with a tilt toward malt that gives it a bit more depth. Try it with seafood, including more delicate fish dishes and shellfish. And it’s a good match for German food, including mild sausages and roast pork. I tried it with a hot dog topped with German mustard and sauerkraut and it was great.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author