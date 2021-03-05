Beer Pick: Celebrate Georgia Beer Day with Round Trip Straight Outta Munich

Round Trip Brewing Co., Atlanta, GA

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans at the brewery taproom

Profile

Straight Outta Munich is described as an export-style Helles with lightly kilned malts and German noble hops. Helles means “pale in color,” and that certainly applies to this light gold beer, which features a bit more body and sweet malt than similar lager styles. At 5.6% alcohol, it displays spicy aromas and flavors and minimal bitterness.

Pair with

Like all lagers, Straight Outta Munich is a versatile food beer, with a tilt toward malt that gives it a bit more depth. Try it with seafood, including more delicate fish dishes and shellfish. And it’s a good match for German food, including mild sausages and roast pork. I tried it with a hot dog topped with German mustard and sauerkraut and it was great.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.