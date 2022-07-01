BreakingNews
More monkeypox cases reported in Georgia, vaccines on the way
Beer Pick: Bitburger and Deschutes collaborate on Dry Hop’d Zwickl

Beer Pick: Bitburger and Deschutes collaborated on unfiltered Dry Hop’d Zwickl. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Recently, Germany’s Bitburger Brewery partnered with Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery to make what’s described as a “full-bodied, unfiltered Zwickl.”

The traditional German style is related to Kellerbier, and has much in common with Pilsner. But it’s unfiltered, slightly hazy, and in this version the addition of American hops creates an intriguing fruity-meets-bitter balance.

With that, Bitburger/Deschutes Dry Hop’d Zwickel is this week’s Beer Pick.

Bitburger/Deschutes Dry Hop’d Zwickel

Bitburger Brewery, Bitburg, Germany

Available for a limited time in 16-ounce four-pack cans

The main ingredients of this German-American collaboration are Bitburger’s proprietary hop blend from the Südeifel National Park, and American Citra and Mosaic hops. All together they give Dry Hop’d Zwickl its fruit-forward flavor profile, with notes of citrus and stone fruit, followed by a balanced bitterness in the finish. With an alcohol content of just 4.9%, it’s a surprising refreshing but flavorful beer that’s perfect for summertime sipping.

Try Dry Hop’d Zwickl with German food, of course, including sausages and schnitzel. But it will easily pair with Bridget and spicy Southeast Asian and Mexican dishes, too.

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

