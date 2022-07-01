Beer Pick: Bitburger and Deschutes collaborate on Dry Hop’d Zwickl

Recently, Germany’s Bitburger Brewery partnered with Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery to make what’s described as a “full-bodied, unfiltered Zwickl.”
The traditional German style is related to Kellerbier, and has much in common with Pilsner. But it’s unfiltered, slightly hazy, and in this version the addition of American hops creates an intriguing fruity-meets-bitter balance.
With that, Bitburger/Deschutes Dry Hop’d Zwickel is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Bitburger/Deschutes Dry Hop’d Zwickel
Bitburger Brewery, Bitburg, Germany
Available for a limited time in 16-ounce four-pack cans
Profile
The main ingredients of this German-American collaboration are Bitburger’s proprietary hop blend from the Südeifel National Park, and American Citra and Mosaic hops. All together they give Dry Hop’d Zwickl its fruit-forward flavor profile, with notes of citrus and stone fruit, followed by a balanced bitterness in the finish. With an alcohol content of just 4.9%, it’s a surprising refreshing but flavorful beer that’s perfect for summertime sipping.
Pair with
Try Dry Hop’d Zwickl with German food, of course, including sausages and schnitzel. But it will easily pair with Bridget and spicy Southeast Asian and Mexican dishes, too.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author