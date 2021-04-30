Beer Pick: Beat the heat with Monday Night Taco Tuesday Mexican Lager

Atlanta’s Monday Brewing makes plenty of experimental beers, including barrel-aged stouts and sours. But most of the malt and hops go to more approachable styles, such as its year-round Lay Low light lager and Lundi IPA.
The most recent addition to Monday Night’s seasonal offerings is Taco Tuesday Mexican Lager. And with temperatures heading into the 80s, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Taco Tuesday Mexican Lager
Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta
Seasonal release on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
The newest addition to Monday Night’s seasonal lineup is Taco Tuesday, an easy-drinking and very food friendly Mexican lager that’s perfect for the warm days ahead. It’s brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts and hopped with Saphir and Saaz, true to the style’s German roots. At just 4.5% alcohol, it’s pale, clean and crushable, and likely one the best lawnmower beers you’ll drink this summer.
Pair with
Not surprisingly, Monday Night touts Taco Tuesday as “the ultimate pairing for tacos” — but admits “it works with all other types of food, too. Like fajitas. Or burritos. Or enchiladas.”
I like that.
