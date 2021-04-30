Beer Pick: Beat the heat with Monday Night Taco Tuesday Mexican Lager

Seasonal release on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans

The newest addition to Monday Night’s seasonal lineup is Taco Tuesday, an easy-drinking and very food friendly Mexican lager that’s perfect for the warm days ahead. It’s brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts and hopped with Saphir and Saaz, true to the style’s German roots. At just 4.5% alcohol, it’s pale, clean and crushable, and likely one the best lawnmower beers you’ll drink this summer.

Not surprisingly, Monday Night touts Taco Tuesday as “the ultimate pairing for tacos” — but admits “it works with all other types of food, too. Like fajitas. Or burritos. Or enchiladas.”

