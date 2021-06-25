Beer Pick: Allagash Belgian-style Truepenny Pilsner is a summertime treat

Available on draft and in four-packs of 16 ounce cans.

Profile

Allagash was one of the first American craft breweries to make Belgian-style beers. One of its newest, Truepenny, is a Belgian-style pilsner “with a hint of wild beer, blended for balance.” Made with German pilsner malt, French Strisselspalt and Czech Saaz hops, lager yeast, and house Brettanomyces, it manages to be both refreshing and complex, with crisp, mildly tart citrus notes.

Pair with

At 5.1% alcohol, beautifully bubbly Truepenny will play nice with a potpourri of summer salads with greens from the farmers market, all sorts of seafood, goat cheese, or that perennial pub grub favorite, fish and chips.

Explore Beer and brewery news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.