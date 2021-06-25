Beer Pick: Allagash Belgian-style Truepenny Pilsner is a summertime treat

Portland Maine’s Allagash Brewing Co. launched its Belgian-style Truepenny Pilsner in April. But, thankfully, it’s still available for summer sipping, including on draft at Brick Store Pub in Decatur.
And in honor of that, Truepenny Pilsner is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Allagash Truepenny Pilsner
Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine
Available on draft and in four-packs of 16 ounce cans.
Profile
Allagash was one of the first American craft breweries to make Belgian-style beers. One of its newest, Truepenny, is a Belgian-style pilsner “with a hint of wild beer, blended for balance.” Made with German pilsner malt, French Strisselspalt and Czech Saaz hops, lager yeast, and house Brettanomyces, it manages to be both refreshing and complex, with crisp, mildly tart citrus notes.
Pair with
At 5.1% alcohol, beautifully bubbly Truepenny will play nice with a potpourri of summer salads with greens from the farmers market, all sorts of seafood, goat cheese, or that perennial pub grub favorite, fish and chips.
