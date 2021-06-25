ajc logo
Beer Pick: Allagash Belgian-style Truepenny Pilsner is a summertime treat

Allagash Truepenny Pilsner is a Belgian-style pilsner with a hint of wild beer. / Courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company
Allagash Truepenny Pilsner is a Belgian-style pilsner with a hint of wild beer. / Courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company

1 hour ago

Portland Maine’s Allagash Brewing Co. launched its Belgian-style Truepenny Pilsner in April. But, thankfully, it’s still available for summer sipping, including on draft at Brick Store Pub in Decatur.

And in honor of that, Truepenny Pilsner is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Allagash Truepenny Pilsner

Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Available on draft and in four-packs of 16 ounce cans.

Profile

Allagash was one of the first American craft breweries to make Belgian-style beers. One of its newest, Truepenny, is a Belgian-style pilsner “with a hint of wild beer, blended for balance.” Made with German pilsner malt, French Strisselspalt and Czech Saaz hops, lager yeast, and house Brettanomyces, it manages to be both refreshing and complex, with crisp, mildly tart citrus notes.

Pair with

At 5.1% alcohol, beautifully bubbly Truepenny will play nice with a potpourri of summer salads with greens from the farmers market, all sorts of seafood, goat cheese, or that perennial pub grub favorite, fish and chips.

