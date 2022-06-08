Aveline, Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails to open at Midtown’s Kimpton Wade Hotel

Alba told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the menu will feature barbecue ribs, duck confit, sweet tea-brined chicken, and Nashville hot chicken, with Louisiana, coastal Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee influences. He anticipates the menu will change four times per year.

The interior, designed by Studio 11 Design, will feature a mix of formal dining space for work and social events alongside laid-back space for coffee.

Cocktail bar, lounge and outdoor space Aveline will be located on the mezzanine level. The menu will feature botanical and tiki cocktails as well as shareable small plates with some heartier entrees. The seafood-focused menu will include hamachi crudo, lobster rolls, and steamed clams.

“It’s not just going to be for ultra savvy diners or foodies,” Alba said. “A lot of the menus are classic dishes that everybody can enjoy.”

Cocktails lean tropical, complementing regional wines and varietals. Like Hartley, Aveline will feature local craft beers.

The interior can seat 50 guests, while another 30 can sit on the outdoor patio.

Aveline will be open 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.

