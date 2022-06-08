Aveline, Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails to open at Midtown’s Kimpton Wade Hotel

When it opens this August in Midtown, Kimpton Wade Hotel will also welcome two new dining experiences.
New American restaurant Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and cocktail lounge Aveline will debut in the 12-story boutique hotel at 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, with Mark Alba serving as executive chef and Stephanie Bloink-Adams as food and beverage director.
“We’re bringing something really great to Atlanta and it’s going to be really fresh,” said Alba, previously of Atlanta restaurant 5Church. “It’s going to be creative, very colorful with bright flavors, well-seasoned food, lots of techniques, and really fresh and local organic ingredients.”
Located on the ground floor of the hotel, the 125-seat Hartley will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, bar service, weekend brunch and an all-day cafe menu focused on to-go items. The casual restaurant will also provide a wide array of wines, local craft beers and cocktails.
Alba told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the menu will feature barbecue ribs, duck confit, sweet tea-brined chicken, and Nashville hot chicken, with Louisiana, coastal Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee influences. He anticipates the menu will change four times per year.
The interior, designed by Studio 11 Design, will feature a mix of formal dining space for work and social events alongside laid-back space for coffee.
Cocktail bar, lounge and outdoor space Aveline will be located on the mezzanine level. The menu will feature botanical and tiki cocktails as well as shareable small plates with some heartier entrees. The seafood-focused menu will include hamachi crudo, lobster rolls, and steamed clams.
“It’s not just going to be for ultra savvy diners or foodies,” Alba said. “A lot of the menus are classic dishes that everybody can enjoy.”
Cocktails lean tropical, complementing regional wines and varietals. Like Hartley, Aveline will feature local craft beers.
The interior can seat 50 guests, while another 30 can sit on the outdoor patio.
Aveline will be open 5-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.
