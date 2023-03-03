X
Atlanta restaurants, food producers win Slow Food’s Snail of Approval awards

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Awards recognize businesses ‘that are working to make good, clean and fair food for all’

Several local restaurants and food producers were recognized as part of nonprofit organization Slow Food Atlanta’s Snail of Approval award program.

The program “seeks to recognize regional businesses that are working to make good, clean and fair food for all,” according to a press release, including “sourcing, environmental impact, cultural connection, community involvement, staff support, and/or business values.” This is the first year that Slow Food Atlanta gave out its own Snail of Approval awards.

Recipients include:

“As restaurant professionals dedicating our careers to food and beverage, it’s our responsibility to ensure we are sourcing ethically and create safe and sustainable work environments for our employees,” said Little Bear owner Jarrett Stieber in a prepared statement. “It’s also up to us to start an educational dialogue with our guests so that everyone, not just professional cooks, can be more familiar with where their food comes from, how it’s grown and harvested, the quality-of-life farms provide their employees, what impact food production has on the land and more.”

The Snail of Approval award is given by the local chapter and recognized by Slow Food USA, an organization that’s in more than 160 countries and represented by 83 chapters in the U.S. In addition to supporting Slow Food USA’s mission, Slow Food Atlanta supports food justice programming through small grants and education through school gardens.

A national Snail of Approval map allows users to find businesses across the US that are embracing the Slow Food mantra.

The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

