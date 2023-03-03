Atlanta restaurants, food producers win Slow Food’s Snail of Approval awards

The Snail of Approval award is given by the local chapter and recognized by Slow Food USA, an organization that’s in more than 160 countries and represented by 83 chapters in the U.S. In addition to supporting Slow Food USA’s mission, Slow Food Atlanta supports food justice programming through small grants and education through school gardens.

A national Snail of Approval map allows users to find businesses across the US that are embracing the Slow Food mantra.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.