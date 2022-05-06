ajc logo
Hotel, townhomes, mixed-use market proposed for Avondale Estates

This is a rendering of what Avondale Estates wants the Town Green area to look like when it's finished.

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

This is a rendering of what Avondale Estates wants the Town Green area to look like when it's finished.

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Avondale Estates is taking to heart a popular quote from the movie “Field of Dreams.”

“If you build it, they will come.”

The city said that quote represents what’s happening with its Town Green project, a 2.5-acre downtown development that’s currently under construction. City leaders recently expanded upon their vision for the Town Green area, and those plans include the city’s first hotel, several shops, multiple restaurants and nearly a dozen townhomes.

“We knew the properties would play an important role in delivering the vision created by the community in the Downtown Master Plan, but thought the redevelopment would come to fruition in five to ten years,” the city said in a news release. “However, opportunities for development have come sooner than anticipated.”

The City Commission discussed the plans during an April 27 meeting and signed an agreement with city’s downtown development authority to bring the plan to fruition.

The Town Green project has been in the works since 2016 and is expected to finish construction this summer. Located in the city’s center, the project includes greenspace, a performance pavilion and other park features, which city leaders said they hope will attract other developers to the area.

More information on the various projects are available at avondaleestates.org/2483/Proposed-Development-Projects-Adjacent.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Featured
