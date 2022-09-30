BreakingNews
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Beer Pick: Celebrate the end of Oktoberfest with New Realm Bavarian Prince

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
27 minutes ago

New Realm brewmaster Mitch Steele is fond of German-style beers, and his seasonal Bavarian Prince Oktoberfest Märzen is one the best examples of that.

So as Oktoberfest winds down for another year, Bavarian Prince is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Bavarian Prince Oktoberfest

New Realm Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 12-ounce six and 12 packs

Profile

Described as “malty, biscuity, and toasty,” Bavarian Prince is a traditional Märzen-style lager brewed for the Oktoberfest season. It pours a pretty amber color, and German malts and Saphir and Magnum hops create a balance of bready and floral aromas and flavors, with moderate bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

Like most Märzens, Bavarian Prince is very food-friendly. If you’re ordering from the New Realm menu, you might try it with the wood-fired Bavarian Pretzel, the smoked half-chicken, or the beer-battered fish and chips.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

