Beer Pick: Celebrate the end of Oktoberfest with New Realm Bavarian Prince

Available on draft and in 12-ounce six and 12 packs

Profile

Described as “malty, biscuity, and toasty,” Bavarian Prince is a traditional Märzen-style lager brewed for the Oktoberfest season. It pours a pretty amber color, and German malts and Saphir and Magnum hops create a balance of bready and floral aromas and flavors, with moderate bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

Like most Märzens, Bavarian Prince is very food-friendly. If you’re ordering from the New Realm menu, you might try it with the wood-fired Bavarian Pretzel, the smoked half-chicken, or the beer-battered fish and chips.

