Beer Pick: Celebrate the end of Oktoberfest with New Realm Bavarian Prince

New Realm brewmaster Mitch Steele is fond of German-style beers, and his seasonal Bavarian Prince Oktoberfest Märzen is one the best examples of that.
So as Oktoberfest winds down for another year, Bavarian Prince is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Bavarian Prince Oktoberfest
New Realm Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 12-ounce six and 12 packs
Profile
Described as “malty, biscuity, and toasty,” Bavarian Prince is a traditional Märzen-style lager brewed for the Oktoberfest season. It pours a pretty amber color, and German malts and Saphir and Magnum hops create a balance of bready and floral aromas and flavors, with moderate bitterness in the finish.
Pair with
Like most Märzens, Bavarian Prince is very food-friendly. If you’re ordering from the New Realm menu, you might try it with the wood-fired Bavarian Pretzel, the smoked half-chicken, or the beer-battered fish and chips.
