Beer Pick: Creature Comforts Everything Is Strata Dry Hopped Pilsner

There’s no doubt, I’ve been on a lager kick, lately. And a recent trip to the tasting room at Creature Comforts in Athens turned me on to something new and different in that realm.
With Everything Is, Creature Comforts has been creating a single hop series of dry-hopped Pilsners. The current offering is Strata, named for the Oregon born and bred hop that’s been described as “passion fruit meets pot.”
And with that, Everything Is Strata is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Everything Is Strata Dry Hopped Pilsner
Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens
Available in limited 4-packs of 16-ounce cans
Profile
The newest offering in the Everything Is rotating single hop series of dry-hopped Pilsners features Strata hops — which impart plenty of tropical fruit notes — including peach, passion fruit, cantaloupe, and a distinct hint of strawberry. There also a dank note of cannabis that’s most prominent in the nose.
Creature Comforts calls the series “a marriage of two of our favorite beer styles: Pilsner and India Pale Ale.” But at at 5.2% alcohol, with a clean malt presence, and a pretty pale gold color, it drinks like a Pilsner to me.
Pair with
I think Everything Is Strata calls for a seasonal pairing. How about a Southern summer veggie plate, with fried okra, fried green tomatoes, black-eyed peas, squash casserole, and peach cobbler for dessert?
