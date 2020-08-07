Beer Pick: Creature Comforts Everything Is Strata Dry Hopped Pilsner

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Available in limited 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

The newest offering in the Everything Is rotating single hop series of dry-hopped Pilsners features Strata hops — which impart plenty of tropical fruit notes — including peach, passion fruit, cantaloupe, and a distinct hint of strawberry. There also a dank note of cannabis that’s most prominent in the nose.

Creature Comforts calls the series “a marriage of two of our favorite beer styles: Pilsner and India Pale Ale.” But at at 5.2% alcohol, with a clean malt presence, and a pretty pale gold color, it drinks like a Pilsner to me.

Pair with

I think Everything Is Strata calls for a seasonal pairing. How about a Southern summer veggie plate, with fried okra, fried green tomatoes, black-eyed peas, squash casserole, and peach cobbler for dessert?

