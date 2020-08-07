Breaking News

Gwinnett road closed after ‘major’ shooting incident

X

Beer Pick: Creature Comforts Everything Is Strata Dry Hopped Pilsner

Creature Comforts Everything Is Strata.
Creature Comforts Everything Is Strata.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 47 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend

There’s no doubt, I’ve been on a lager kick, lately. And a recent trip to the tasting room at Creature Comforts in Athens turned me on to something new and different in that realm.

With Everything Is, Creature Comforts has been creating a single hop series of dry-hopped Pilsners. The current offering is Strata, named for the Oregon born and bred hop that’s been described as “passion fruit meets pot.”

And with that, Everything Is Strata is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Everything Is Strata Dry Hopped Pilsner

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Available in limited 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

The newest offering in the Everything Is rotating single hop series of dry-hopped Pilsners features Strata hops — which impart plenty of tropical fruit notes — including peach, passion fruit, cantaloupe, and a distinct hint of strawberry. There also a dank note of cannabis that’s most prominent in the nose.

Creature Comforts calls the series “a marriage of two of our favorite beer styles: Pilsner and India Pale Ale.” But at at 5.2% alcohol, with a clean malt presence, and a pretty pale gold color, it drinks like a Pilsner to me.

Pair with

I think Everything Is Strata calls for a seasonal pairing. How about a Southern summer veggie plate, with fried okra, fried green tomatoes, black-eyed peas, squash casserole, and peach cobbler for dessert?

ExploreBeer and brewery news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.