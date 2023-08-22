BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney John Eastman released from Fulton jail

Atlanta artists to watch: Documentary filmmaker Heather O’Neill

Credit: RICH BROOKS

Credit: RICH BROOKS

Things to Do
By Felicia Feaster
44 minutes ago
X

Male heroism is a familiar sight onscreen, but examples of fearless, tough-as-nails women are harder to find.

That’s what makes Peachtree Hills director Heather O’Neill’s point of view so unique.

Her first feature documentary, “No Ordinary Life,” streams this fall on Apple+ and Prime Video and is clearly a passion project. The doc features women very much like O’Neill who take risks and don’t shrink from challenges. Her subjects are CNN combat videographers Mary Rogers, Cynde Strand, Jane Evans, Maria Fleet and Margaret Moth, who recorded some of history’s most cataclysmic moments in places like Tiananmen Square, Sarajevo, Iraq and Somalia at great personal risk and with remarkable bravery.

O’Neill’s career is testament to tenacity and determination. An Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist, O’Neill worked as a producer first for Turner Original Productions’ documentary unit before moving to an 11-year run as a documentary producer on the award-winning “CNN Presents” series where she met most of the “No Ordinary Life” photographers. She eventually left the corporate world to form her own production company, Array Films, with husband (and “No Ordinary Life” director of photography) Rich Brooks.

Acknowledging the unequal playing field of contemporary entertainment, as illustrated by the current writers’ and actors’ strikes, and the difficulty documentary filmmakers and other free agents have making a living, O’Neill said there have been some positive developments in the modern media landscape.

“Streaming has definitely boosted documentary viewership. Ten to 15 years ago, documentaries largely lived on HBO and PBS. There has been kind of a democratization of the documentary genre for sure. In the same breath, I wish they could share a little more,” she said of the media monoliths whose profits don’t necessarily trickle down to creatives like herself.

“No Ordinary Life” is streaming on Apple TV and Prime Video.

About the Author

Felicia Feaster
Editors' Picks

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail35m ago

Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
1h ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
1h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Booming Cumberland district sought grants meant for underserved communities
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lindsay Garrett

Atlanta artists to watch: Country music duo The Waymores
45m ago
Atlanta Fall Arts: Hear the sounds of classic rock, Latin favorites and country acts
46m ago
Atlanta Fall Arts: Dance performances explore migration, jazz legends, technology and the...
48m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
2h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top