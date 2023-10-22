ATL goes country Saturday night with ATLive concert

After a spirited opening set from Alabama quartet Little Big Town, Nelson & Family took the stage at 6:15 to a standing ovation from the faithful. It’s been a busy year for Willie, with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and a Hollywood Bowl appearance to celebrate his big birthday. “How are y’all doing?” he asked, leading the band into standard opener “Whiskey River.” Nelson’s band stayed close to him and maximized set time, barely taking a breath between songs.

The Texas legend was a wonder on his trusty guitar Trigger, with exquisite finger picking and tasteful solos, particularly on the few songs sung by band member Waylon Payne. Meanwhile, “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” covered by Nelson and Waylon Jennings in 1978, drew a roar and a singalong from the crowd. He followed that with “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” a gem that went to #1 in 1981. The band’s energy kicked up a notch with “On the Road Again” and “You Were Always On My Mind,” with fans singing word for word. Nelson introduced “Good Hearted Woman” by noting casually, “Here’s a song me and Waylon Jennings wrote one night,” and its boisterous chorus made it a highlight.

Before Little Big Town returned to join the “Circle”/”I’ll Fly Away” medley, Nelson played back-to-back selections with the home crowd in mind. The first was a heartfelt rendition of official state song “Georgia on My Mind,” best known by its Ray Charles definitive version. Next was a blistering cover of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Georgia on a Fast Train,” with memorable line: “I’ve been to Georgia on a fast train, honey/I wasn’t born no yesterday.” The Family serenaded Nelson offstage at the end, with the crowd showing its appreciation with another deserved ovation.

Fifteen minutes later, Carrie Underwood and band launched into rousing opener “Church Bells,” as she tours behind ninth album “Denim & Rhinestones.” The Oklahoma native was in fine voice throughout, her vocal power and range truly something to behold over the 75-minute set. Recent single “Out of That Truck,” for example, was a standout and obvious favorite among attendees. Also impressive were back-to-back performances of “Two Black Cadillacs,” featuring Underwood playing a souped-up Fender Stratocaster guitar complete with taillights, and “Blown Away,” boasting storm sound effects and a singalong.

The singer interacted with the crowd throughout, with her statement “we are so honored to be here” punctuated by a joke about performing because she wanted George Strait tickets. Underwood also nodded to her stage predecessor, saying “I got to meet Willie Nelson—it was a very big deal” and telling a story from her youth about riding on a tractor with her dad as he sang “On the Road Again.”

Performing “Jesus, Take The Wheel” Underwood was clearly moved, as were her fans. She described it as “very special to me,” and the crowd provided an extra-loud cheer as it concluded. She introduced closer “Before He Cheats” with a nod to the headliner, calling it “one more before King George takes his throne.” It was a fittingly rowdy ending to her set, as Underwood had the crowd sing a chorus and then gave her best wishes as she left with her band still wrapping things up.

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers that frame the career of Pearsall, Texas’s George Strait: 60 Billboard number-one country hits, 33 platinum albums, most-decorated CMA Entertainer of the Year. Ultimately, though, Strait is a tremendously talented singer and storyteller with a consistent, no-frills approach to playing traditional country music. And 10 years on from his The Cowboy Rides Away farewell tour, he shows no signs of saying farewell to his huge fanbase, with 2024 dates already scheduled.

Strolling onstage to the appropriate “Miles and Miles of Texas,” Strait and his band kicked things off with 2011 single “Here for a Good Time.” Lean and mean, sporting a black cowboy hat with acoustic guitar to match, the Texan followed up with one of his most-loved singalong anthems, “Check Yes or No.” With a “well hello, Atlanta—it’s so good to be back,” Strait took the time to thank the other acts. His sincerity and warmth extended to introducing each band member by name and hometown (not least long-time lead guitarist Rick McRae) and leading the crowd in a deserved round of applause for them.

The hits came one after the other: “How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls,” “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing,” and “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” to name a few. With a smile that never left his face, Strait also paid tribute to some of his favorites, covering classics by Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt. As expected, the troubadour saved the best for last, with an air of sentimentality that included video footage of a younger Strait shown on the huge screens. The crowd cheered for “Give It Away,” and the singer introduced “Amarillo by Morning” by acknowledging it as his favorite song he’s recorded. He’s sung it thousands of times, but his light touch made it sound as if he’d just discovered it.

Strait thanked the crowd profusely and bowed respectfully before leaving the stage, but a sustained roar from his fans brought him back quickly for a five-song encore. It featured his take on the Johnny Cash standard “Folsom Prison Blues” and his own “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” perhaps the greatest among many George Strait singalong songs. The show ended the only way it could, with singer and band performing 1985 standout and usual closer “The Cowboy Rides Away.”

While there was one missed collaborative opportunity (Strait and Nelson are friends and recorded duet “Sing One with Willie” several years ago), that takes nothing away from a night that truly featured hours of gems for a packed house. Everyone in attendance, whether artist (like George from Texas) or fan (like Yvonne from Alabama) left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with appreciation for the spirit of country music.