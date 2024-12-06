Arts and Culture
Arts and Culture

Quavo teams with Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan for new Georgia anthem

The single, which was released today, also includes music video.
Atlanta-based hit rapper Quavo, seen here at Truist Park on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Atlanta, has released a new track with fellow Georgians Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves)

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Atlanta-based hit rapper Quavo, seen here at Truist Park on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Atlanta, has released a new track with fellow Georgians Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves)
By
1 hour ago

There’s another Georgia song in town.

Georgia natives Quavo (Lawrenceville), Teddy Swims (Conyers) and Luke Bryan (Leesburg) have collaborated on “Georgia Ways.” The country-rap single, released today via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, finds each artist reflecting on their Southern roots.

Quavo raps lines about Magic City and the Georgia Bulldogs. Swims, who recently received a Grammy nomination for best new artist, sings about sitting courtside at a Hawks game and “A-town stompin’ on that old red clay.” Bryan raves about seeing “quail birds covered in the Southern pines.” The song is a down-home ode to the state that made them stars.

“Georgia Ways” also includes an accompanying music video. Directed by Wyatt Spain, the video features Quavo and Bryan fishing and driving in ATVs. Swims sings in front of a Georgia Bulldogs banner. The song marks the first collaboration between the artists.

The video, embedded below, contains language that some might find offensive.

The track is already making waves with Georgia sports teams. It was played during last week’s University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game. The song will also be featured on ESPN programming leading up to the SEC championship and throughout the College Football Playoff.

“Georgia Ways” is the latest genre-bending from Quavo. Earlier this year, the rapper collaborated with Lana Del Rey for “Tough.” He also joined legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz for “Fly.” This week, Variety gave Quavo its humanitarian of the year award for his work to combat gun violence through the Rocket Foundation.

Related
Placeholder Image
Rapper Quavo turns grief into action at first Rocket Foundation Summit

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Yacht Rock Revue not a fad but a phenomenon
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Last 2 defendants in Atlanta's Young Thug trial are acquitted of murder and gang charges
Placeholder Image
Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ryan Fleisher; Ronald R. Williams III

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will come to Atlanta for stadium tour next year
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: The Atlanta Opera

New opera center receives funding and name; orchestra negotiates new contract
New light-centric art installation opens in Woodruff Park
‘Celtic Thunder’ vocalist Emmet Cahill to perform Christmas concert in Marietta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota