Quavo teams with Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan for new Georgia anthem

There’s another Georgia song in town.
Georgia natives Quavo (Lawrenceville), Teddy Swims (Conyers) and Luke Bryan (Leesburg) have collaborated on “Georgia Ways.” The country-rap single, released today via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, finds each artist reflecting on their Southern roots.
Quavo raps lines about Magic City and the Georgia Bulldogs. Swims, who recently received a Grammy nomination for best new artist, sings about sitting courtside at a Hawks game and “A-town stompin’ on that old red clay.” Bryan raves about seeing “quail birds covered in the Southern pines.” The song is a down-home ode to the state that made them stars.
“Georgia Ways” also includes an accompanying music video. Directed by Wyatt Spain, the video features Quavo and Bryan fishing and driving in ATVs. Swims sings in front of a Georgia Bulldogs banner. The song marks the first collaboration between the artists.
The video, embedded below, contains language that some might find offensive.
The track is already making waves with Georgia sports teams. It was played during last week’s University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game. The song will also be featured on ESPN programming leading up to the SEC championship and throughout the College Football Playoff.
“Georgia Ways” is the latest genre-bending from Quavo. Earlier this year, the rapper collaborated with Lana Del Rey for “Tough.” He also joined legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz for “Fly.” This week, Variety gave Quavo its humanitarian of the year award for his work to combat gun violence through the Rocket Foundation.
