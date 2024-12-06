Quavo teams with Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan for new Georgia anthem

“Georgia Ways” also includes an accompanying music video. Directed by Wyatt Spain, the video features Quavo and Bryan fishing and driving in ATVs. Swims sings in front of a Georgia Bulldogs banner. The song marks the first collaboration between the artists.

The video, embedded below, contains language that some might find offensive.

The track is already making waves with Georgia sports teams. It was played during last week’s University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game. The song will also be featured on ESPN programming leading up to the SEC championship and throughout the College Football Playoff.

“Georgia Ways” is the latest genre-bending from Quavo. Earlier this year, the rapper collaborated with Lana Del Rey for “Tough.” He also joined legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz for “Fly.” This week, Variety gave Quavo its humanitarian of the year award for his work to combat gun violence through the Rocket Foundation.