15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

The Atlanta 50 Years of Hip-Hop Experience

noon-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, plus additional dates. $15. Underground Atlanta, 65 Upper Alabama St. SW, Atlanta.

Celebrate hip-hop energy and culture with exhibits, classic hip-hop movies, live music, DJs and more.

2023 Pride kickoff and festival

7–11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. General admission $55 (includes two drink tickets.) Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Celebrate the 2023 Atlanta Pride kickoff while exploring the aquarium and experiencing music from three DJs. The Pride Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Piedmont Park. For a full list of events, see atlantapride.org.

Christopher Titus

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. $25-$55. Center Stage Atlanta, 1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-885-1365.

See Christopher Titus as he blurs the line between standup and monologues with his edgy yet accessible act.

Cobb

Eclipse party

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Free. Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.

Bring blankets and snacks and spread out on the greenspace lawn to watch the annular eclipse. The Smyrna Public Library will give free eclipse glasses to the first 250 families and host crafts and science experiences.

Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Chalktoberfest; noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Craft Beer Festival. Free admission to Chalktoberfest. Beer Festival $45 in advance, $50 day of the event. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Head to Chalktoberfest, which combines the annual Chalk Art Festival with the Craft Beer Festival. Sample craft beer, listen to live music, watch professional chalk artists, and shop at artisan markets and food trucks. All proceeds go to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.

“Friday the 13th”

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. $12. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the classic 1980 horror film “Friday the 13th,” and come for a free preshow on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ starting 30 minutes before showtime. Guests under 17 won’t be admitted without a parent or guardian.

DeKalb

Octoberfest at FSC

8 a.m.-1 p.m. fall plant sale, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chemistry Day, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. annular solar eclipse and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. science gallery. Saturday, Oct. 14. Free admission. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102.

Head to the Fernbank Science Center for a day of science fun, including a fall plant sale and annular solar eclipse program.

Oakhurst Porchfest

noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Free. Oakhurst neighborhood in the southwest corner of Decatur.

Go from porch to porch in Oakhurst, where you’ll be able to see a variety of musicians perform over 1 square mile.

A Taste of Chamblee

3–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Free admission. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., downtown Chamblee. 470-622-9271.

Head to downtown Chamblee to sample different foods, shop at craft vendors, watch live performances, see your favorite college football teams play on big screens, let the kids play in the Kids Zone and more.

North Fulton

Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival

5–11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. Free admission. 20 S. Main St., downtown Alpharetta.

Hear nationally and locally recognized musicians perform and tell the stories that inspired their songs.

Pink Honors Sneaker Brunch

noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. $50 general admission, $350 for a table for eight. St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta.

Hear speakers and enjoy brunch in a day filled with inspiration, camaraderie and empowerment for cancer survivors and thrivers.

India Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, 1950 Old Alabama Road, Roswell.

The fifth annual India Festival brings Indian food, arts and crafts, games and sports, live entertainment, and a live auction to Roswell.

Gwinnett

CULTURA: Fiesta Latina

5–10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

This event features live performances by local and regional musicians, dancers and artists to showcase the culture of Latin America.

Spooky Spirits 5K

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. $60 for one cocktail after the race, $70 for five cocktail samples along the route and one cocktail at the finish. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Wear a costume if you’d like to and run or walk while enjoying cocktail samples along the way and a larger cocktail at the end of the race. If you’d like to run competitively in this AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, wait to sip a cocktail at the end.

Lilburn Daze

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Free admission and parking. City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn.

The Lilburn Daze festival has shopping opportunities, rides, games, food and entertainment for the entire family.