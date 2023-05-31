TV information, times announced for five Georgia State football games

Georgia State’s football team will play at least five prime-time games in the 2023 season, according to an announcement from the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday.

The Panthers’ first four games are scheduled for night games. The Aug. 31 opener, a Thursday night game at Center Parc Stadium, will start at 7 p.m. against Rhode Island and will be televised on ESPN-Plus.

Georgia State’s second and third game also will be shown on ESPN-Plus: 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at home against Connecticut and 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Charlotte.

The Panthers’ fourth game comes on a Thursday night, Sept. 21 at Coastal Carolina. That one has a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN. Later, Georgia State’s game Oct. 26 at Georgia Southern begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Game times and TV information for Georgia State’s remaining games will be announced either six days or 12 days before each game.