ajc logo
X

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Penalty kicks lift U.S. soccer

United States' players celebrate after defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Caption
United States' players celebrate after defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Credit: Silvia Izquierdo

Sports
By AJC sports
Updated 25 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Friday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Friday and Saturday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.

For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Penalty kicks lift U.S. soccer
Caption
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Penalty kicks lift U.S. soccer. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreTokyo Olympians with Georgia connections: Athletes to watch

More Summer Games coverage

Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee says she’s still committed to going to college at Auburn

Highlights, notes from Day 7 of the Olympics

Are you a pin trader? 1996 Atlanta Olympic memorabilia live on, but not making many people rich

Eyewitness to history: When Michael Johnson won the 200 in Atlanta

Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC

Today’s Sports on TV, including Olympics schedule

ExploreOlympics on TV: How and when to watch

In Other News
1
Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win
2
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid
3
On this day: ‘Hitting it out in the gold medal game’ | 1996 Atlanta...
4
Atlanta Hawks edition in today’s ePaper: NBA Draft Extra
5
Atlanta TV sports listings
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top