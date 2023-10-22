Today’s ePaper: Sports Insider on United, plus Tech, college football extras

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs had a break this weekend, but there was plenty of other gridiron action, including Georgia State’s road win against Louisiana. Get the latest in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra, with news from around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Sports Insider

Atlanta United’s draw with Cincinnati on Saturday night put the club in the sixth seed for the MLS playoffs, and the latest Sports Insider has full reporting and analysis of the game as well as a look ahead at the postseason including the first-round battle between the Columbus Crew and the Five Stripes.

This week’s 35-page edition also gets NBA fans ready for the season that starts this week, with team-by-team previews and a look at each division so you can separate the best from the worst.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Also, NFL scouts aren’t letting a couple of bad games deter them from looking at USC quarterback Caleb Williams as a potential franchise savior — but is he truly worth the cost of tanking to get him?

Plus: Denny Hamlin likes to speak brashly as he contends for a Cup Series title; see why lacrosse, baseball, softball and other sports are returning to the Olympics when the Summer Games come back to the U.S.; one key factor to know for each NFL game this weekend; how the Pac-12 is showing its strength in the final season before it changes wildly; why young slugger Juan Soto might be on the move again before he hits free agency; and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

AJC Sports Updates

As for sports, you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution