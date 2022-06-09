Swafford, Ogletree among golfers suspended by PGA Tour

On whether the players can return to the PGA Tour or eventually play on the Champions Tour, Monahan wrote “Trust the we’re prepared to deal with those questions, and we’ll approach them in the same way we have this entire process: by being transparent and respecting the PGA Tour regulations that you help establish.

Swafford, competed in his third Masters in April and finished tied for 30th, his best finish of the year. The 34-year old is currently ranked 95th in the world. The three-time PGA Tour winner missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month. He has $9,650,377 career earnings in 216 PGA Tour events after turning professional in 2011

Ogletree, who won the 2019 U.S. Amateur championship while at Tech, turned professional in November 2020 (after he was low amateur at the Masters, an appearance earned from his U.S. Amateur victory) and has been beset by injuries and poor results. He played in four PGA Tour events early in the 2020-21 season as a professional, making the cut once, and then had hip surgery in April 2021, rendering him unable to compete for several months. Since then, he has played in events on a limited basis, including a regional tour event in February in Daytona Beach, Fla., where the purse was $83,365.

The initial LIV event, to be played this weekend outside London, will have a purse of $25 million for the 48 entrants. The winner will receive $4 million, and the last-place finisher in the no-cut event will take home $120,000. There also is a team competition within the tournament, with $5 million of the purse going to the top three teams.