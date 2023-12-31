Sunday’s ePaper: Orange Bowl bonus; Sports Insider looks at ‘23 and ‘24

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digital magazine Sports Insider, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Sports
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

On the verge of a happy new year, it’s time to review the top five stories of 2023 and look ahead to the top five to come in 2024 — as the latest Sports Insider runs through the best memories of the past year as well as the top memories on the way, as well as some of the worst decisions in sports in 2023.

This week’s 35-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s weekly digital magazine features insights on new Braves pitcher Chris Sale from GM Alex Anthopoulos, with an eye on how the veteran pitcher might need to be handled carefully and why the Red Sox should be a “fantastic fit” for departed infielder Vaughn Grissom.

Also, take a close look at an issue that straddles the new year — the MVP race in the NFL, with the cases to be made for likely 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as well as Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and a few others.

Plus: How the MLS will find it costly to eschew the U.S. Open Cup; why “Is Texas back?” can now be replaced by “Texas is back” with the Longhorns in the playoff; the issues facing some baseball greats on the verge of the hall of fame, including Jimmy Rollins; how Georgia State got off to a good start in Sun Belt men’s basketball competition — and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Orange Bowl, College Football

The AJC ePaper also has the game covered in Georgia’s record victory Saturday over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. in Sunday’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers. In addition, you’ll also find College Football Extra with news from the Peach Bowl held in Atlanta and more. That’s 10 pages of bonus coverage not found in the print edition.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper coverage of Orange Bowl 2023.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

AJC Sports Updates

As for sports, you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top