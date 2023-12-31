Sunday’s ePaper: Orange Bowl bonus; Sports Insider looks at ‘23 and ‘24

On the verge of a happy new year, it’s time to review the top five stories of 2023 and look ahead to the top five to come in 2024 — as the latest Sports Insider runs through the best memories of the past year as well as the top memories on the way, as well as some of the worst decisions in sports in 2023.
This week’s 35-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s weekly digital magazine features insights on new Braves pitcher Chris Sale from GM Alex Anthopoulos, with an eye on how the veteran pitcher might need to be handled carefully and why the Red Sox should be a “fantastic fit” for departed infielder Vaughn Grissom.
Also, take a close look at an issue that straddles the new year — the MVP race in the NFL, with the cases to be made for likely 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as well as Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and a few others.
Plus: How the MLS will find it costly to eschew the U.S. Open Cup; why “Is Texas back?” can now be replaced by “Texas is back” with the Longhorns in the playoff; the issues facing some baseball greats on the verge of the hall of fame, including Jimmy Rollins; how Georgia State got off to a good start in Sun Belt men’s basketball competition — and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
Orange Bowl, College Football
The AJC ePaper also has the game covered in Georgia’s record victory Saturday over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. in Sunday’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers. In addition, you’ll also find College Football Extra with news from the Peach Bowl held in Atlanta and more. That’s 10 pages of bonus coverage not found in the print edition.
