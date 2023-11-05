Sunday’s ePaper: Bonus coverage on Dawgs, Jackets, even more sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs remain unbeaten in their quest for a third straight national title. Georgia notched its 26th straight win as the team defeated Missouri 30-21 Saturday. Get full coverage in the AJC ePaper in Sunday’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech found a new way to win Saturday and did so in dominant fashion in Charlottesville, Virginia. Get full coverage in the bonus ePaper coverage Jackets After the Game.
Of course, there was plenty of other gridiron action this weekend — get the latest in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra, with news from around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Sports Insider
Coco Gauff is carving out a spot among the current-day stars of women’s tennis, and the latest edition of Sports Insider explains why former players and close followers of the sport see staying power in the young star with Atlanta ties — as well as highlights of her semifinals loss in this weekend’s WTA Finals.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
This week’s 36-page edition also goes in-depth to show how a high-school football rivalry is helping the riverside twin cities of Lewiston and Auburn, Maine, reconnect in the wake of last month’s mass shooting and the public-safety lockdowns that followed.
Also, outdoors enthusiasts are finding ways to bring adventure into their “I dos,” with weddings at high altitude, underwater or in other extra-effort-required locations that lead to vivid memories.
Plus: Baseball’s rules changes this season brought noticeable improvements that are being appreciated; Victor Wembanyama is wasting no time earning compliments for his play as an NBA rookie; the latest from the PGA Tour as players in Mexico try to lock up status for the coming year; former USWNT coach Jill Ellis keeps winning in a newfound role in pro soccer; one key factor to know about each NFL game still to come this weekend — and much more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Hawks — get the latest
The Hawks win their fourth straight with a comeback 18-point victory in the Big Easy. Get the details on how they came out on top Saturday night despite earlier having a 10-point deficit in Hawks After the Game.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
AJC Sports Updates
As for sports, you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.
Georgia Tech football from ajc.com
High school sports from ajc.com
About the Author
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP