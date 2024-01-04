Sun Belt reveals Georgia State football’s home and road opponents for 2024

Georgia State running back Freddie Brock (25) runs with the ball in front of Utah State cornerback Jaiden Francois (10) in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Georgia State’s 2024 football schedule became a little clearer Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcement of home and road opponents and interdivisional matchups.

The Panthers, which finished this season with a 7-6 record after a 45-22 victory against Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will face Arkansas State and Texas State from the Sun Belt’s West Division, along with their East Division-foes Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.

Georgia State will host home games versus Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion and travel to face Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Texas State in 2024.

The nonconference portion of the Panthers’ schedule already was set. Georgia State will open the season Aug. 31 in a downtown-Midtown matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Georgia Tech before its home opener Sept. 7 at Center Parc Stadium against Chattanooga. Vanderbilt comes to Atlanta to face the Panthers on Sept. 14, and GSU plays at Connecticut on Nov. 2.

2024 GSU HOME OPPONENTS

Chattanooga (Sept. 7)

Vanderbilt (Sept. 14)

Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Old Dominion

2024 GSU ROAD OPPONENTS

Georgia Tech (Aug. 31)

Connecticut (Nov. 2)

Appalachian State

James Madison

Marshall

Texas State

2024 SUN BELT FOOTBALL CROSS-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS

EAST DIVISION

Appalachian State

vs. South Alabama

at Louisiana-Lafayette

Coastal Carolina

vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

at Troy

Georgia Southern

vs. Troy

at South Alabama

Georgia State

vs. Arkansas State

at Texas State

James Madison

vs. Southern Miss

at Louisiana-Monroe

Marshall

vs. Louisiana-Monroe

at Southern Miss

Old Dominion

vs. Texas State

at Arkansas State

WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State

vs. Old Dominion

at Georgia State

Louisiana-Lafayette

vs. Appalachian State

at Coastal Carolina

Louisiana-Monroe

vs. James Madison

at Marshall

South Alabama

vs. Georgia Southern

at Appalachian State

Southern Miss

vs. Marshall

at James Madison

Texas State

vs. Georgia State

at Old Dominion

Troy

vs. Coastal Carolina

at Georgia Southern

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

