Sun Belt reveals Georgia State football’s home and road opponents for 2024

Georgia State’s 2024 football schedule became a little clearer Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcement of home and road opponents and interdivisional matchups.

The Panthers, which finished this season with a 7-6 record after a 45-22 victory against Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will face Arkansas State and Texas State from the Sun Belt’s West Division, along with their East Division-foes Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.

Georgia State will host home games versus Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion and travel to face Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Texas State in 2024.