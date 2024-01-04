Sun Belt reveals Georgia State football’s home and road opponents for 2024

Georgia State’s 2024 football schedule became a little clearer Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcement of home and road opponents and interdivisional matchups.
The Panthers, which finished this season with a 7-6 record after a 45-22 victory against Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, will face Arkansas State and Texas State from the Sun Belt’s West Division, along with their East Division-foes Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.
Georgia State will host home games versus Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion and travel to face Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Texas State in 2024.
The nonconference portion of the Panthers’ schedule already was set. Georgia State will open the season Aug. 31 in a downtown-Midtown matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Georgia Tech before its home opener Sept. 7 at Center Parc Stadium against Chattanooga. Vanderbilt comes to Atlanta to face the Panthers on Sept. 14, and GSU plays at Connecticut on Nov. 2.
2024 GSU HOME OPPONENTS
Chattanooga (Sept. 7)
Vanderbilt (Sept. 14)
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Old Dominion
2024 GSU ROAD OPPONENTS
Georgia Tech (Aug. 31)
Connecticut (Nov. 2)
Appalachian State
James Madison
Marshall
Texas State
2024 SUN BELT FOOTBALL CROSS-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
EAST DIVISION
Appalachian State
vs. South Alabama
at Louisiana-Lafayette
Coastal Carolina
vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
at Troy
Georgia Southern
vs. Troy
at South Alabama
Georgia State
vs. Arkansas State
at Texas State
James Madison
vs. Southern Miss
at Louisiana-Monroe
Marshall
vs. Louisiana-Monroe
at Southern Miss
Old Dominion
vs. Texas State
at Arkansas State
WEST DIVISION
Arkansas State
vs. Old Dominion
at Georgia State
Louisiana-Lafayette
vs. Appalachian State
at Coastal Carolina
Louisiana-Monroe
vs. James Madison
at Marshall
South Alabama
vs. Georgia Southern
at Appalachian State
Southern Miss
vs. Marshall
at James Madison
Texas State
vs. Georgia State
at Old Dominion
Troy
vs. Coastal Carolina
at Georgia Southern
