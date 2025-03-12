Sports Daily: Who will the Falcons draft?

Quick links: Bijan speaks out | Braves bullpen collapses | United down two starters

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Sports Daily caught up with Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter to discuss the team’s draft strategy, the temperature of general manager Terry Fontenot’s seating accommodations and more.

Here’s our convo.

🤔 So, Mr. Ledbetter: Your various mock drafts have had the Falcons taking pass rushers (and one offensive lineman) in the first round. But what’re the odds we see another … out of the box pick?

“Marshall edge Mike Green is my final pick. He led the nation with 17 sacks last season but has some baggage. Never say never. They could take one of the top cornerbacks.

“The Falcons have needs all over the defense but will stick to their best player available philosophy. Or will they?”

🤔 That’s a tad ominous. How do you think the relative lack of picks (a 1st, a 2nd, a 4th and two 7ths) affects Atlanta’s overall strategy?

“Losing the pick for the illegal tampering case really hurts. The fifth round is where you can find some good players. Grady Jarrett was a fifth-round pick. Running back Tyler Allgeier was a fifth-round pick.

“Losing the third-round pick in the Matt Judon trade made sense. That deal just didn’t work out. But the strategy doesn’t change. Draft the best football player available and don’t reach for needs.”

Credit: Courtesy photo/Chris Conaway Credit: Courtesy photo/Chris Conaway

🤔 Give me a sleeper you’ve come across in your predraft coverage.

“Last year we gave you Qwan’tez Stiggers, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets. This year we wrote about former Stanford/Indiana cornerback Nic Toomer, who played at Sandy Creek High and Landmark Christian. He’s a 6-foot-2 and 199-pound cornerback. He’s big for a corner and could help on special teams.

“Also, Virginia/Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson, who was at the Falcons’ locals day, would be worth taking in the draft. He was highly productive in college. He played at the Lovett School and was teammates in recreation league ball with Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

“Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will go higher than most teams expect, too.”

🤔 Local kids! We love it. You’ll be in Flowery Branch tomorrow. Can you tell us a little about what that’s like?

“Immediately following the pick, we will have virtual access to the player selected from Green Bay. After the first round is completed, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris will come down and explain how they arrived at the pick and how he will fit into the team.

“The player will be flown to Atlanta and will meet with the media in person on Friday.”

🤔 How hot is Fontenot’s seat heading into next season?

“I would imagine that it’s pretty hot. During his time with the team, the Falcons have had four consecutive losing seasons, botched the transition from Matt Ryan and some of the draft picks (Jalen Mayfield and Richie Grant) have not panned out. But if they have the quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. and go to the playoffs this season, he’ll get votes for executive of the year.

“Some of Fontenot’s veteran personnel moves — linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jessie Bates and defensive David Onyemata — have been pretty strong.”

Have any draft questions? Give us a shout and we’ll get ‘em answered. And in the meantime, check out the rest of the AJC’s coverage.

BULLPEN BREAKDOWN

Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP Credit: Colin Hubbard/AP

All good things come to an end, and Tuesday was that time for the Braves’ four-game winning streak — as well as the patchwork bullpen’s stretch of impressive efforts.

Alex Verdugo’s RBI double (plus homers from Sean Murphy and Matt Olson) pushed Atlanta out to a 4-2 lead over the visiting Cardinals.

Then reliever Rafael Montero gave up two runs. Enyel De Los Santos surrendered three. Newcomer Nathan Wiles? Three more.

Final score: Cardinals 10, Braves 4.

⚾ In case you missed it: Spencer Strider’s hamstring strain is considered Grade 1, which is the least severe. But it’ll still be a bit before he’s back.

⚾ On deck: Don’t tell your boss, but today’s game starts at 12:15 p.m. Bryce Elder gets the ball for Atlanta.

‘A GOOD DUDE’

Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams spoke with Mike Dunleavy Jr. — the former Atlanta player and current Warriors general manager — about his former co-worker Onsi Saleh.

The Hawks promoted Saleh, 38, to GM after Landry Fields’ surprise firing on Monday.

🥰 Lots more in the article, but here’s one rosy thought from Dunleavy: “He’s just a good dude, and beyond the work that he was able to bring to our group, cap- and strategy-wise, I think, just his presence every day. He added to our culture, and not only in the front office, but the entire organization.”

UNITED, UNDONE

More terrific news for Atlanta United: Centerback Stian Gregersen and central midfielder Tristan Muyumba, both starters, are expected to miss at least the next four matches.

Both strained muscles (Gregersen a hamstring, Muyumba an adductor) during Saturday’s loss in Philadelphia.

Also of note, from beat writer Doug Roberson: Winger Xande Silva isn’t injured but didn’t travel to Philly or train on Tuesday. Might he be headed out before the transfer window closes today?

DID SOMEONE SAY SOCCER?

Credit: Courtesy photo/Dalton Catamounts Credit: Courtesy photo/Dalton Catamounts

State high school soccer tournaments are here — and the Carpet Capital of the World looms large.

👀 Dalton and the rest of Whitfield County have turned into a hotbed for fútbol, with local schools claiming 14 state titles since 2013.

And, as Adam Krohn reports, the region’s other claim to fame is a big reason why.

More high school highlights:

ALSO INTERESTING

🫣 Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard and Atlanta native, got a $50,000 fine from the NBA. For, uh, referencing his private parts while shouting at Lakers fans.

📆 Next year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, is set for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. That’s a Friday.

🤨 Former Falcons kicker Jay Feely is leaving the broadcast booth … to run for an Arizona-based seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Before reporting for Tuesday’s start of voluntary offseason workouts, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson spent some time packing meals for the less fortunate.

He also talked with the AJC — and said he’s ready for Atlanta to finally get over the hump.

It's a good feeling to know where we're headed. For me, like, I'm tired in the offseason of telling people like, man, we're almost there. We almost have it. - Bijan Robinson

Until next time.