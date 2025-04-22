Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, along with 500 workers from his sponsor, helped to pack more than 6,000 meals and 7,200 pounds of food for Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta on Monday.
The food will be distributed to food-insecure communities.
“It’s super cool just being here and partner with Mercedes-Benz,” Robinson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re helping out with these kids that really don’t get to eat. They only get to eat, like, once or twice throughout the week. For me, like, I didn’t know that.”
Robinson, who reported for the start of the team’s offseason program on Tuesday, has done programs with children during the past two offseasons. He had a workout for YMCA kids in 2023 and helped to build libraries and advocate for reading books in 2024.
“It’s very important, because I’m such a kid-friendly guy,” Robinson said. “I just love kids. So, packing so many meals by the end of the day, that’s pretty incredible.”
The program is designed to help bridge the gap for students who might not have access to nutritious foods on the weekends and holidays. Many students in the Atlanta area rely on school-provided meals to receive proper nutrition during the week; ensuring these students have access to meals on the weekends helps enable them to focus, learn and thrive both inside and outside of the classroom.
“I didn’t know that there were so many kids in hunger like this,” Robinson said. “So, for Mercedes to be doing it, and for this community to be helping out, it’s pretty cool.”
