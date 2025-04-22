GHSA girls tennis tournament first-round scores, matchups

Here are the matchups and scores from the first round of the GHSA girls tennis tournament. Play began last week with a limited schedule, and all matches are expected to be completed by Thursday.
Class 6A
(R8 #2) Mill Creek 3, (R2 #3) East Coweta 0
(R5 #4) North Paulding at (R1 #1) Camden County
(R7 #3) Parkview at (R6 #2) South Forsyth
(R4 #1) Grayson 3, (R3 #4) Paulding County 0
(R2 #2) Westlake 3, (R8 #3) Mountain View 1
(R5 #1) Walton 3, (R1 #4) Lowndes 0
(R6 #3) Lambert 3, (R7 #2) Brookwood 0
(R3 #1) Hillgrove 3, (R4 #4) Grovetown 0
(R3 #2) Campbell 3, (R4 #3) Newnan 0
(R6 #1) West Forsyth 3, (R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge 0
(R1 #3) Richmond Hill at (R5 #2) Etowah
(R8 #4) Collins Hill at (R2 #1) Carrollton
(R3 #3) Harrison 3, (R4 #2) Archer 1
(R7 #1) North Gwinnett 3, (R6 #4) Alpharetta 1
(R5 #3) Marietta 3, (R1 #2) Colquitt County 0
(R2 #4) Chapel Hill at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(R2 #3) Houston County at (R8 #2) Loganville
(R1 #1) Lakeside-Evans 3, (R5 #4) East Paulding 0
(R7 #3) Chattahoochee 3, (R6 #2) Lassiter 2
(R3 #4) Dutchtown at (R4 #1) Woodward Academy
(R8 #3) Habersham Central at (R2 #2) Lee County
(R1 #4) South Effingham 3, (R5 #1) Kennesaw Mountain 2
(R7 #2) Roswell 3, (R6 #3) River Ridge 0
(R3 #1) McIntosh 3, (R4 #4) Dunwoody 1
(R4 #3) Chamblee 4, (R3 #2) Northgate 1
(R7 #1) Pope 3, (R7 #4) Johns Creek 0
(R1 #3) Glynn Academy at (R5 #2) Rome
(R8 #4) Winder-Barrow at (R2 #1) Coffee
(R4 #2) Lakeside-DeKalb 4, (R3 #3) Newnan 0
(R7 #1) Milton 3, (R6 #4) Creekview 0
(R5 #3) Villa Rica at (R1 #2) Statesboro
(R2 #4) Veterans at (R8 #1) Jackson County
Class 4A
(R8 #2) East Forsyth 3, (R2 #3) Hampton 0
(R5 #4) Tucker at (R1 #1) Wayne County
(R6 #2) Cambridge 3, (R7 #3) Dalton 0
(R3 #4) Northside-Columbus at (R4 #1) Pace Academy
(R8 #3) Madison County 4, (R2 #2) Union Grove 0
(R1 #4) Warner Robins at (R5 #1) Marist
(R6 #3) Blessed Trinity 3, (R7 #2) Cedartown 0
(R3 #1) Starr’s Mill 3, (R4 #4) Forest Park 0
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #2) Central-Carroll
(R6 #1) Westminster 3, (R7 #4) Cartersville 0
(R1 #3) Perry at (R5 #2) Northview
(R2 #1) Jones County 3, (R8 #4) Flowery Branch 2
(R3 #3) Harris County at (R4 #2) Midtown
(R6 #4) Centennial at (R7 #1) Allatoona
(R5 #3) St. Pius at (R1 #2) Ware County
(R8 #1) North Oconee 5, (R2 #4) Ola 0
Class 3A
(#32) Dougherty at (#1) Southeast Bulloch
(#17) Riverdale at (#16) White County
(#24) Richmond Academy at (#9) North Hall
(#25) Stone Mountain at (#8) Calhoun
(#28) Dawson County at (#5) Bainbridge
(#21) Whitewater at (#12) Monroe Area
(#20) Cedar Grove at (#13) Islands
(#29) Liberty County at (#4) Heritage-Catoosa
(#30) Jefferson at (#3) Luella
(#19) Mount Zion-Jonesboro at (#14) Mary Persons
(#22) Cherokee Bluff at (#11) Hephzibah
(#27) Harlem at (#6) LaGrange
(#26) Adairsville at (#7) West Laurens
(#23) Pickens at (#10) North Clayton
(#18) Northwest Whitfield at (#15) Cairo
(#31) Peach County at (#2) Oconee County
Class 2A
(#32) Carver-Columbus at (#1) Appling County
(#17) Savannah Arts at (#16) Pike County
(#24) Jackson at (#9) Stephens County
(#25) East Jackson at (#8) Davidson Fine Arts
(#28) Washington at (#5) Sonoraville
(#21) Thomson at (#12) Callaway
(#20) Shaw at (#13) Rockmart
(#29) Technical Career at (#4) Burke County
(#30) Murray County at (#3) Columbus
(#19) Carver-Atlanta at (#14) Redan
(#22) Miller Grove at (#11) Sumter County
(#27) North Murray at (#6) Morgan County
(#26) Cook at (#7) Pierce County
(#23) Tattnall County at (#10) Columbia
(#18) Coahulla Creek at (#15) Johnson-Augusta
(#31) South Atlanta at (#2) Drew Charter
Class A Division I
(#32) Dublin at (#1) Brantley County
(#17) Gordon Lee at (#16) Thomasville
(#24) Worth County at (#9) Commerce
(#25) Pepperell at (#8) ACE Charter
(#28) Swainsboro at (#5) Lamar County
(#21) Chattooga at (#12) Berrien
(#20) Dodge County at (#13) Rabun County
(#29) Haralson County at (#4) Fannin County
(#30) Elbert County at (#3) Model
(#19) Banks County at (#14) Putnam County
(#22) Heard County at (#11) Bremen
(#27) Gordon Central at (#6) Armuchee
(#26) Jasper County at (#7) Jeff Davis
(#23) Vidalia at (#10) Social Circle
(#18) Bacon County at (#15) East Laurens
(#31) Washington County at (#2) Bleckley County
Class A Division II
(R2 #3) Lanier County at (R8 #2) Lincoln County
(R5 #4) TBD at (R1 #1) Seminole County
(R7 #3) Bowdon at (R6 #2) Marion County
(R4 #1) Telfair County 4, Emanuel County 1
(R8 #3) Washington-Wilkes at (R2 #2) Clinch County
(R1 #4) Baconton at (R5 #1) Johnson County
(R7 #2) Trion 5, Furlow Charter 0
(R4 #4) TBD at (R3 #1) Screven County
(R4 #3) Wilcox County at (R3 #2) Bryan County
(R6 #1) Taylor County 3, (R7 #4) Mount Zion-Carroll 0
(R1 #3) Early County at (R5 #2) GMC Prep
(R8 #4) TBD at (R2 #1) Irwin County
(R3 #3) Claxton 3, (R4 #2) Hawkinsville 0
(R6 #4) TBD at (R7 #1) Elite Scholars Academy
(R1 #2) Miller County 3, (R5 #3) Wilkinson County 0
(R2 #4) Charlton County at (R8 #1) Lake Oconee Academy
Class 3A-A private
(#32) TBD at (#1) Walker
(#17) Christian Heritage at (#16) Hebron Christian
(#24) Providence Christian at (#9) Holy Innocents’
(#25) Calvary Day at (#8) Darlington
(#5) Greater Atlanta Christian 1, (#28) King’s Ridge 0
(#21) Mount Paran Christian at (#12) Wesleyan
(#20) Fellowship Christian at (#13) Galloway
(#29) Landmark Christian at (#4) Lovett
(#30) Mount Bethel Christian at (#3) Savannah Country Day
(#19) Weber School at (#14) Trinity Christian
(#22) Mount Pisgah Christian at (#11) Savannah Christian
(#27) Whitefield Academy at (#6) Athens Academy
(#26) Aquinas at (#7) Atlanta International
(#23) Paideia at (#10) North Cobb Christian
(#18) St. Vincent’s at (#15) Mount Vernon
(#31) St. Francis at (#2) Prince Avenue Christian
