Braves starter Spencer Strider diagnosed with low level hamstring strain

Strider suffered the injury when he was playing catch Monday.

“I was (throwing) at 75 feet,” Strider said. “I was throwing at very low effort. I made a throw and kind of felt a sting and thought that was weird. I wasn’t sure where it came from, really. I made another throw and felt a pull on my backside. I walked right off. I felt like I pulled something.”

A Grade I strain is the lowest level of strain and is considered mild.

“It’s not the worst-case scenario,” Strider said. “I’ve pitched through discomfort and pain and certainly injury before. If I was able to do that I wouldn’t be here right now. I’d be pitching (Tuesday). Fortunately it’s not worse. In the moment I thought it was going to be something serious.”

Strider underwent an MRI, which showed no torn tissue.

“On the MRI, it’s a giant ball of stress and inflammation I guess,” Strider said. “(It’s) right in the middle of the muscle. There’s nothing to do but treat it. I don’t know, going forward, what adjustments to make to my routine. It sucks. I just feel like I’m taking up space again. I will do everything humanly possible to get back out there as soon as I can.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker did not give a timeline on Strider’s return.

“Everybody is different,” Snitker said. “Until he gets back on the mound and can start doing that, there won’t be any timeline. It will be a day-to-day thing as far as what his next progression will be or when he starts playing catch again.”

Strider, who has made one start this season after missing a year with a torn UCL, does not have a history of hamstring injuries.

“I’m willing to say I do more than just about anybody in the game to prevent little things like this from happening,” Strider said. “I don’t have any explanation for it. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking of one. The only thing I can really come up with is just, you become deconditioned to pitching. I hadn’t pitched in a year and the body likes routine. Pitching is a very aggressive, taxing movement. I just haven’t done it in a while. Why it didn’t happen in my bullpen or when I was throwing 400 feet the other day, I don’t have any clue.”

Strider was scheduled to start Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Cardinals but was scratched. Recently acquired Scott Blewett will get the start in what will be a bullpen game for Atlanta.

“I had no prior feelings or anything,” Strider said. “I did my normal routine (Monday). I was hydrated. I ate the way I always do. There was no variable that was different. I’m fortunate it’s not my arm. That would make more sense.”

Strider expressed frustration after another setback prevented him from pitching.

“It sucks,” Strider said. “I have done absolutely nothing to help this team and organization in the last year. I finally get to a point where I can earn my paycheck and go on the field and help us win games and now I’m back laying on a table while they wave machines over me. There’s nothing I can do but control what I can control, and control my response to it.”