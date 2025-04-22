GHSA boys tennis tournament first-round scores, matchups

Here are the matchups and scores from the first round of the GHSA boys tennis tournament. Play began last week with a limited schedule, and all matches are expected to be completed by Thursday.
Class 6A
(R8 #2) Mill Creek 3, (R2 #3) Westlake 0
(R1 #1) Tift County 3, (R5 #4) North Paulding 1
(R6 #2) West Forsyth 3, (R7 #3) Brookwood 0
(R3 #4) Hillgrove at (R4 #1) Grovetown
(R2 #2) East Coweta 3, (R8 #3) Collins Hill 0
(R5 #1) Walton 3, (R1 #4) Camden County 0
(R6 #3) Alpharetta at (R7 #2) Peachtree Ridge
(R3 #1) Harrison 3, (R4 #4) South Gwinnett 0
(R4 #3) Archer at (R3 #2) Campbell
(R7 #4) Norcross at (R6 #1) Lambert
(R1 #3) Colquitt County at (R5 #2) Etowah
(R2 #1) Carrollton 5, (R8 #4) Mountain View 0
(R4 #2) Grayson 3, (R3 #3) McEachern 1
(R6 #4) Denmark at (R7 #1) North Gwinnett
(R5 #3) Wheeler at (R1 #2) Richmond Hill
(R2 #4) Douglas County at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(R2 #3) Lee County at (R8 #2) Habersham Central
(R5 #4) East Paulding at (R1 #1) Glynn Academy
(R6 #2) Pope 3, (R7 #3) Gainesville 0
(R4 #1) Chamblee 3, (R3 #4) Dutchtown 0
(R8 #3) Jackson County at (R2 #2) Houston County
(R1 #4) Effingham County at (R5 #1) Rome
(R7 #2) Chattahoochee 3, (R6 #3) Lassiter 2
(R3 #1) McIntosh 3, (R4 #4) Dunwoody 2
(R4 #3) Woodward Academy 3, (R3 #2) Newnan 0
(R7 #4) Milton at (R6 #1) Riverwood
(R5 #2) Kennesaw Mountain 3, (R1 #3) Lakeside-Evans 0
(R2 #1) Coffee 3, (R8 #4) Loganville 0
(R4 #2) Lakeside-DeKalb 4, (R3 #3) Northgate 0
(R7 #1) Johns Creek 3, (R6 #4) Creekview 0
(R5 #3) Villa Rica at (R1 #2) Statesboro
(R8 #1) Clarke Central 3, (R2 #4) Veterans 0
Class 4A
(R8 #2) East Forsyth 3, (R2 #3) Jones County 0
(R5 #4) Druid Hills at (R1 #1) Benedictine
(R6 #2) Cambridge 3, (R7 #3) Cedartown 0
(R3 #4) Northside-Columbus at (R4 #1) Pace Academy
(R8 #3) Eastside 3, (R2 #2) Eagle’s Landing 2
(R1 #4) Wayne County at (R5 #1) Marist
(R6 #3) Blessed Trinity 3, (R7 #2) Cartersville 1
(R3 #1) Starr’s Mill 3, (R4 #4) Forest Park 0
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #2) Harris County
(R6 #1) Westminster 3, (R7 #4) Dalton 0
(R1 #3) Perry at (R5 #2) St. Pius
(R8 #4) Flowery Branch at (R2 #1) Union Grove
(R3 #3) Central-Carroll at (R4 #2) Midtown
(R6 #4) Centennial at (R7 #1) Allatoona
(R5 #3) Northview 3, (R1 #2) Ware County 0
(R8 #1) North Oconee 5, (R2 #4) Hampton 0
Class 3A
(#32) Liberty County at (#1) LaGrange
(#17) Riverdale at (#16) North Clayton
(#24) Hephzibah at (#9) Luella
(#25) Jefferson at (#8) Whitewater
(#28) Adairsville at (#5) West Laurens
(#21) Monroe Area at (#12) Heritage-Catoosa
(#20) Pickens at (#13) Islands
(#29) Dougherty at (#4) Cherokee Bluff
(#30) Jenkins at (#3) Calhoun
(#19) Northwest Whitfield at (#14) Cairo
(#22) Spalding at (#11) North Hall
(#27) Richmond Academy at (#6) Southeast Bulloch
(#26) Dawson County at (#7) Bainbridge
(#23) Mount Zion-Jonesboro at (#10) Oconee County
(#18) Mary Persons at (#15) Lumpkin County
(#31) Monroe at (#2) Stone Mountain
Class 2A
(#32) Spencer at (#1) Murray County
(#17) Shaw at (#16) Rockmart
(#24) Hart County at (#9) Pike County
(#25) Cook at (#8) Sumter County
(#28) East Jackson at (#5) Morgan County
(#21) Salem at (#12) Stephens County
(#20) North Murray at (#13) Redan
(#29) Callaway at (#4) Columbus
(#30) Westside-Macon at (#3) South Atlanta
(#19) Tattnall County at (#14) Sonoraville
(#22) Therrell at (#11) Glenn Hills
(#6) Burke County 1, (#27) Columbia 0
(#26) Jackson at (#7) Appling County
(#23) Miller Grove at (#10) Thomson
(#18) Davidson Fine Arts at (#15) Savannah Arts
(#31) Washington at (#2) Pierce County
Class A Division I
(#32) Coosa at (#1) Brantley County
(#17) Commerce at (#16) Berrien
(#24) Gordon Central at (#9) Fannin County
(#25) Jasper County at (#8) Rabun County
(#28) Putnam County at (#5) Model
(#21) Thomasville at (#12) Bremen
(#20) Pepperell at (#13) Swainsboro
(#29) Dodge County at (#4) Social Circle
(#30) Central-Macon at (#3) Bleckley County
(#19) Worth County at (#14) Bacon County
(#22) Temple at (#11) Lamar County
(#27) Fitzgerald at (#6) Jeff Davis
(#26) Heard County at (#7) ACE Charter
(#23) Dublin at (#10) Vidalia
(#18) East Laurens at (#15) Banks County
(#31) Toombs County at (#2) Armuchee
Class A Division II
(R2 #3) Clinch County at (R8 #2) Washington-Wilkes
(R5 #4) TBD at (R1 #1) Early County
(R7 #3) Elite Scholars Academy at (R6 #2) Marion County
(R4 #1) Telfair County 3, Claxton 2
(R8 #3) Lincoln County at (R2 #2) Lanier County
(R1 #4) Pelham at (R5 #1) Johnson County
(R7 #2) Bowdon 4, (R6 #3) Furlow Charter 0
(R4 #4) TBD at (R3 #1) Screven County
(R3 #2) Bryan County 1, (R4 #3) Hawkinsville 0
(R6 #1) Taylor County 3, (R7 #4) Mount Zion-Carroll 0
(R1 #3) Miller County 5, (R5 #2) GMC Prep 0
(R8 #4) TBD at (R2 #1) Charlton County
(R4 #2) Wilcox County 3, (R3 #3) Emanuel County Institute 2
(R6 #4) TBD at (R7 #1) Trion
(R5 #3) Wilkinson County at (R1 #2) Seminole County
(R2 #4) Irwin County at (R8 #1) Lake Oconee Academy
Class 3A-A private
(#32) TBD at (#1) Darlington
(#17) Weber School at (#16) Mount Pisgah Christian
(#9) Prince Avenue Christian 1, (#24) King’s Ridge 0
(#25) Landmark Christian at (#8) Atlanta International
(#28) St. Francis at (#5) Athens Academy
(#21) Mount Vernon at (#12) North Cobb Christian
(#20) Christian Heritage at (#13) Trinity Christian
(#29) Mount Bethel Christian at (#4) Hebron Christian
(#30) TBD at (#3) Greater Atlanta Christian
(#19) Mount Paran Christian at (#14) Fellowship Christian
(#22) Whitefield Academy at (#11) Holy Innocents’
(#27) Galloway at (#6) Savannah Country Day
(#26) Paideia at (#7) Lovett
(#23) Providence Christian at (#10) Aquinas
(#18) Savannah Christian at (#15) Walker
(#31) TBD at (#2) Wesleyan
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Dalton Catamounts Soccer
Carpet capital Dalton becomes soccer mecca amid Hispanic population growth
For decades, Dalton was known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." Now, it's also got the title of "Soccer Captial of Georgia."
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.