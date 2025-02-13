Sports
Sports Daily: Our Atlanta valentines

Plus: Acuña update, United’s new look
By
13 hours ago

Who’s your sports crush?

Could be a superstar, could be a role player you took a particular shining to (and not in a “Mom sure does like Javy Lopez” sort of way). Maybe the way they play delights you. Or just their general attitude.

As I mentioned recently, I adore the now-former Hawk Bogdan Bogdanovic for reasons I only vaguely understand. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies? Just a joy to watch.

Former Falcons receiver Brian Finneran comes to mind, too.

Wherever your preferences lie, I hope you’ll enjoy the Atlanta sports Valentine’s Day cards I’ve created and compiled below. (Yes, really!)

The listed photographers deserve all of the credit for the original images, but none of the blame for the silliness I slapped on top.

Quick links: Acuña speaks | United drops new kit | Wrestler breaks neck at state meet | Tech women upset |

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies celebrates a home run (and your love).

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II steals home runs and hearts.

Credit: Nick WosikaIcon/Sportswire via AP

Credit: Nick WosikaIcon/Sportswire via AP

Another day, another opportunity for love, as far as Hawks guard Trae Young is concerned.

Credit: Kathryn Skeean/AP

Credit: Kathryn Skeean/AP

The Dream's Brittney Griner chooses Atlanta. And you.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Saba time? Mr. Lobzhanidze says romance is worth celebrating, too.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key isn't above a dad joke.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Former UGA quarterback Carson Beck found the transfer portal to your heart.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Topical! And what can we say? Bijan (Robinson) and dijon (mustard) make the perfect couple.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

For a while, anyway!

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

SPEAKING OF KIRK COUSINS ...

The NFL offseason is officially underway, and the Falcons have a lot of decisions to make. Legendary beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter provides the skinny on 10 things the team has to tackle before the fall.

Of particular note: The gentleman pictured above referencing his recent injury revelation likely won’t be released until after March 12. Waiting until then while also designating Cousins as a post-June 1 cut (yes, it’s confusing) allows the Falcons to spread the $65 million they’ll still owe him across two years.

😆 Rival watch: The struggle-bus Saints officially introduced new head coach Kellen Moore on Thursday. And as you can tell by this video, the excitement is both genuine and palpable.

🧐 Combine questions: The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Feb. 24 in Indianapolis. A record-tying 14 former Georgia Bulldogs will participate, but the lack of invites for defensive standouts Dan Jackson and Chaz Chambliss raised a few eyebrows.

BACK TO THE BASICS

Braves third baseman Austin Riley works on fielding drills with coach Matt Tuiasosopo on Thursday.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Braves continue working toward their first Grapefruit League game (a week from tomorrow!), but our AJC squad is already in midseason form. The latest coverage from North Port includes plenty of photos, a look at what the Braves need from first baseman Matt Olson this year and more from Ronald Acuña Jr., who said his knee feels great.

But my favorite piece may be this one about third baseman Austin Riley and his relationship with a guy named Logan Brumley: the son of his late mentor and swing coach.

🗣️ Riley on the younger Brumley: “Super, super detail-oriented; obviously knows my swing because we’ve been working together the last three or four years. He’s a spitting image of his dad.”

PRAYERS REQUESTED

Jefferson High School officials asked for prayers after senior wrestler Dominic Haines reportedly broke his neck during a match at the state meet in Macon.

Haines' father wrote on Facebook that his son was out of surgery and still had bruising and swelling on his spinal cord — but feeling above his chest had returned.

Meanwhile, on Lake Oconee: The search for missing Westminster Schools coach Gary Jones entered its seventh day.

WEEKEND WATCH PARTY

Georgia's Tre Phelps (right) celebrates with teammate Josh Stinson after a home run against Georgia Tech during last season's NCAA regional in Athens.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today: Georgia and Georgia Tech baseball start their seasons this afternoon against Quinnipiac and Old Dominion, respectively.

The highly ranked Bulldogs are out for vengeance after falling one win shy of a trip to Omaha last season, while the Jackets hope to make their own push with preseason All-American Drew Burress and a top-tier recruiting class.

🏀 Saturday: UGA men’s basketball hosts No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for what suddenly feels like a must-win matchup. Watch on SEC Network.

Sunday: The NBA All-Star Game is now a four-team mini tournament that tips off at 8 p.m. Sunday on TNT. Hawks hero Trae Young will play for the “Chuck’s Global Stars” squad.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Atlanta United midfielder Ajani Fortune models the team's new kit during an unveiling event.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Atlanta United unveiled a new primary kit (which is what soccer folks call a uniform). It’s called “The Connector” and intentionally pays homage to the franchise’s inaugural look.

The Five Stripes take on FC Dallas in their final preseason friendly at noon Saturday. You can stream the match — which may include recent acquisition Emmanuel Latte Lath — at atlutd.com/live/.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

When you start thinking about the city of Atlanta and weaving into the fabric of it, and you think about the jersey being such a connective symbol, and then also understanding that subtle nod to what the connectors are within Atlanta, it all weaved together perfectly.

- Sarah Kate Noftinsger, United's senior vice president and chief business officer, getting pretty deep about clothes

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Sports Daily. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

