Braves’ Ronald Acuña: ‘I feel great’ in recovery from ACL tear

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. gave an optimistic update on his recovery from his ACL tear Friday in his first media session at spring training.
“I’m running fast, maybe 90, 95%,” Acuña said. “I feel great. That’s my attitude.”
As he recovers from his second ACL tear, Acuña is not expected to play in any spring training games and will not be on the opening-day roster.
A date for his return has not been established.
“It’s hard,” he said. “I’m working every day and working hard to be ready when they call me.”
Acuña was named the 2023 National League MVP after becoming the first player in baseball history to record a season with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. After the ACL tear in May, his stated goal for this season has nothing to do with statistics or awards.
“My goal for this year, I’m going to stay healthy and help my team,” he said. “That’s it. I want to stay healthy. When I stay healthy, I can do everything.”
Acuña conducted the interview in English. In the past, he has spoken nearly exclusively in Spanish with his answers translated by team interpreter Franco Garcia, who remained by his side Friday.
“Franco, you lost your job,” he told Garcia to laughs.
