High School Sports
High School Sports

Father says Jefferson wrestler out of surgery, has feeling from chest up

The GHSA traditional wrestling tournament is being held Feb. 13-15, 2025, at the Macon Coliseum.

Credit: Georgia High Schoo

Credit: Georgia High Schoo

The GHSA traditional wrestling tournament is being held Feb. 13-15, 2025, at the Macon Coliseum.
By
13 hours ago

Jefferson High School wrestler Dominic Haines, who suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon, is recovering from surgery and has feeling from his chest up, according to a Facebook post from his father updating his son’s condition.

Zach Haines said that his son is on a breathing tube and has a cage around his spinal cord to relieve pressure.

“He has bruising and swelling on the cord, and they’re hoping between the surgery, the meds and keeping his blood pressure elevated, that will subside in the next few says,” Zach Haines wrote.

ExploreReport: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

The father said that his son woke briefly and tried to sit up.

“The boy is a fighter and I hope he keeps that spirit through this,’’ Zach Haines wrote.

More than $20,000 had been raised through a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page indicated that Haines has been a state-qualifier for all four years on the varsity wrestling team.

Haines won his opening match Thursday and was injured during the 144-pound quarterfinals.

Jefferson entered Friday’s final round with a substantial lead in the Class 3A traditional wrestling meet. A championship would be the 25th in school history in the traditional wrestling format, which awards points for each round that a school’s wrestler advances in his weight division.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

The wrestler was competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, 144 pounds, when he was injured.

Braves’ Austin Riley continues connection with his late mentor’s son

Over the offseason, they looked at Riley’s swing from 2021 through 2024. Their findings were a revelation to Riley.

Camden County enters traditional wrestling state meet seeking 11th consecutive title sweep

The Latest

ajc.com

Football coach with 25-13 record fired after star players transfer

Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury

Mount Pisgah hires football coach

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?