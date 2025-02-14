Jefferson High School wrestler Dominic Haines, who suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon, is recovering from surgery and has feeling from his chest up, according to a Facebook post from his father updating his son’s condition.
Zach Haines said that his son is on a breathing tube and has a cage around his spinal cord to relieve pressure.
“He has bruising and swelling on the cord, and they’re hoping between the surgery, the meds and keeping his blood pressure elevated, that will subside in the next few says,” Zach Haines wrote.
The father said that his son woke briefly and tried to sit up.
“The boy is a fighter and I hope he keeps that spirit through this,’’ Zach Haines wrote.
More than $20,000 had been raised through a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses.
The GoFundMe page indicated that Haines has been a state-qualifier for all four years on the varsity wrestling team.
Haines won his opening match Thursday and was injured during the 144-pound quarterfinals.
Jefferson entered Friday’s final round with a substantial lead in the Class 3A traditional wrestling meet. A championship would be the 25th in school history in the traditional wrestling format, which awards points for each round that a school’s wrestler advances in his weight division.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: GHSA
Report: Jefferson wrestler hospitalized with severe neck injury
The wrestler was competing in the Class 3A quarterfinals in his weight class, 144 pounds, when he was injured.
Braves’ Austin Riley continues connection with his late mentor’s son
Over the offseason, they looked at Riley’s swing from 2021 through 2024. Their findings were a revelation to Riley.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?