Jefferson High School wrestler Dominic Haines, who suffered a broken neck during a match Thursday at the state meet in Macon, is recovering from surgery and has feeling from his chest up, according to a Facebook post from his father updating his son’s condition.

Zach Haines said that his son is on a breathing tube and has a cage around his spinal cord to relieve pressure.

“He has bruising and swelling on the cord, and they’re hoping between the surgery, the meds and keeping his blood pressure elevated, that will subside in the next few says,” Zach Haines wrote.