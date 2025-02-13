10 questions facing the Falcons this offseason

The Falcons, who finished 8-9 and posted their seventh consecutive losing season, head into the offseason with several major questions. This will be Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot’s first full offseason working together.

“I think (there’s) nothing better than getting to know your general manager, their team, as well as we were able to do last year,” Morris said. “Being able to sit in those rooms and have those conversations and be able to talk about ‘the likes’, ‘the what’s’ we were looking for.”

Here are the 10 pressing questions facing the Falcons this offseason:

1. Kirk Cousins’ situation: The Falcons were hoping to get at least two seasons out of Cousins and maybe three when he signed a four-year contract with $100 million guaranteed. But he’s likely to be released March 12, because much like the Russell Wilson situation last season, his contract is considered untradeable.

Cousins is set to count $40 million against the salary cap, with $65 million in dead money. The Falcons can release with him with a post-June 1 designation, which would give them a $40 million dead-money hit in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.

2. Getting under the salary: The salary cap is $272.5 million for the 2025 season.

The Falcons currently are over the cap. They are somewhere between $7.9 million to $11.1 million over the cap. Reports are that they are either $11.1 million (overthecap.com), $8.6 million (spotrac.com) or $7.9 million (profootballnetwork.com) over the cap.

To get under the cap before the start of the new league business year, they must renegotiate and extend some of their contracts. They also could elect to cut some veterans as salary cap casualties.

There is a way for the Falcons to create $55.7 million in salary cap savings, minus $11.1 million, that would gave them $44.6 million under the salary cap.

Here some are the main-restructure candidates, according to profootballnetwork.com:

Jessie Bates III (2025 cap = $22,250,000): A basic restructure could save $6,372,500, but could save $10,196,000 if they added three more void years or an extension.

Chris Lindstrom (2025 cap = $22,250,000): A basic restructure could save $9,997,500, but could save $10,664,000 if they added a void year.

Jake Matthews (2025 cap = $21,773,713): A basic restructure could save $7,122,500, but could save $11,396,000 if they added three void years or an extension.

A.J. Terrell (2025 cap = $19,000,000): A basic restructure could save $9,622,500, but could save $10,264,000 if they added a void year or an extension.

David Onyemata (2025 cap = $16,925,000): A basic restructure could save $4,622,500, but could save $7,396,000 if they added three more void years or an extension.

Darnell Mooney (2025 cap = $14,480,000): A basic restructure could save $3,915,000, but could save $6,264,000 if they added three void years or an extension.

3. Cutting some veterans: In addition to cutting Cousins, the Falcons have some tough decisions on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett ($20.3 salary-cap number), defensive tackle David Onyemata ($16.9 million), kicker Younghoe Koo ($5.5 million) and tight end Kyle Pitts ($10.8 million).

Pitts could be used in a trade to get more draft picks or the Falcons can stay with him for next season and if his production doesn’t pick up, they can shop him at the trading deadline.

If they let him reach free agency, the run the risk of not receiving anything for the former fourth overall pick in the draft.

4. Getting ready for free agency: The Falcons’ key free agent is center Drew Dalman, who finished as the fourth rated center in the league by profootballfocus.com last season.

Dalman said he wanted to return, but will command some major interests if he hits the free-agent market. He’s rated as the seventh best potential unrestricted free agent by CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco.

Safety Justin Simmons, who wants to return, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon are the other decisions.

Look for the Falcons to come up with the money to keep wide receiver/special-teams maven KhaDarel Hodge.

5. How to improve the defensive personnel: Given that the Falcons can’t be major spenders in free agency, they will have to rely on current players on the roster improving.

The Falcons drafted three defensive tackles last season in Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue. Orhorhoro showed promise while Dorlus was allowed to get stronger in the weight room, while playing in only two games. Logue was claimed off the practice squad by the Bills.

Also, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, a third-round pick, missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. Safety DeMarco Hellams (ankle injury) was placed on short-term injured reserve before the season started, but never came off the IR last season.

6. Scouting combine: The NFL Scouting Combine, with 14 Georgia invitees and two from Georgia Tech, is set for Feb. 24 through March 3 in Indianapolis.

Morris and Fontenot are scheduled to address the media and will be asked about the state of the roster, Cousins and free agency.

The Falcons value the medical information gathered at the combine and will get a chance to interview prospects. Each team is allowed 60 interviews for 15 minutes at the combine. There also are informal meetings.

7. Pro Days: After the combine, the Falcons’ scouts will fan out across the country to attend the Pro Days on college campuses.

Players who didn’t run at the combine will get a second chance and players who weren’t invited to the combine will get a chance to perform in front of NFL scouts.

Georgia’s Pro Day was held March 13 last year, and Georgia Tech’s was March 15.

8. Draft: The Falcons have five picks in the draft, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Falcons have the 15th overall pick in the first round, but could be looking to trade back and amass picks.

The Falcons traded their third-round pick to Patriots in the Judon deal and lost their fifth-round pick in the tampering case.

The Falcons have a first, second (46th overall), fourth (to be determined), seventh (TBD) and seventh (TBD).

9. Draft needs: The Falcons will continue their search for pass-rush help and secondary help.

The Falcons finished 31st in the league in sacks, with 31. Only New England (28) had fewer.

Also, the Falcons need upgrades and No. 2 and No.3 cornerback and at the safety spot opposite of Jessie Bates III. Hellams, a solid tackler, would come into play.

Fontenot was the only sitting GM who could attend but did not attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. That did not go unnoticed by the premier college all-star game’s executive director Jim Nagy, who noted 26 GMs attended, three teams didn’t have at GM in place and Kansas City and Philadelphia couldn’t attend because they were preparing for the Super Bowl.

Assistant general manager Kyle Smith was on the scene with a full allotment of scouts to help with the key game.

Under Fontenot, 15 of 31 draft picks (48.3%) have played in the Senior Bowl.

10. Penix’s backup: The Falcons must find a veteran backup quarterback, who’ll be able to get them through a game if something happens to Michael Penix Jr.

Former Browns, Saints and Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston will be available. He prefers to land a job where he could start.

Also, Jimmy Garoppolo, who was with the Rams last season, will be available.

Nathan Peterman was on the practice squad last season, and Emory Jones signed a reserve/futures contract.

IMPORTANT NFL OFFSEASON DATES

Feb. 18: Beginning this date through 4 p.m., on March 4, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb. 24 through March 3: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 4: Before 4 p.m., deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 10-12: Legal free agent Tampering period.

March 12: The 2025 league year and trading and free-agency signing period begin at 4 p.m.

March 30-April 2: Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 16: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 24-26: NFL draft. Green Bay, Wisconsin.

May 1: Deadline for fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. (Drake London, Falcons)

May 2-5 or May 9-12: Teams can hold one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp on one of two weekends following the draft.

June: Mandatory minicamp

Late July: Beginning of training camp